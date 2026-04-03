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Home / Cricket / News / PSL upholds two-match ban on PAK batter Fakhar Zaman for ball-tampering

PSL upholds two-match ban on PAK batter Fakhar Zaman for ball-tampering

A three-member technical committee of the Pakistan Super League has rejected opener Fakhar Zaman's appeal against the two-match ban imposed on him for ball-tampering during a match.

Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman

Press Trust of India Lahore
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2026 | 3:12 PM IST

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A three-member technical committee of the Pakistan Super League has rejected opener Fakhar Zaman's appeal against the two-match ban imposed on him for ball-tampering during a match.

The committee held a hearing and after going through all available evidence, upheld the ban imposed by match referee Roshan Mahanama. He had charged the Lahore Qalandars' skipper with a level three offence for changing the condition of the ball.

Zaman will miss his team Lahore Qalandars' match against Multan Sultan on Friday and on April 9 against Islamabad United.

Zaman had based his appeal on the plea that there is no conclusive evidence available to confirm he changed the condition of the ball and the ban should be retracted. 

 

The match referee held two hearings with him after the Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings match here.

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Just before the final over in the Karachi Kings innings, umpire Faisal Afridi had asked for the ball from Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi and pacer Haris Rauf, while they were huddled together before the start of the final over.

The umpire, after inspecting the ball with his fellow umpire Shujauddaula imposed a five-run penalty on the Qalandars team and also changed the ball.

The five runs penalty, which was protested by Shaheen, left Karachi Kings requiring nine runs in the final over and they got them off the first three balls to secure an exciting win.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Pakistan cricket team

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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 3:11 PM IST

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