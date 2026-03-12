Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pune lawyer files complaint alleging Hardik Pandya insulted Indian flag

A Shivaji Nagar police station officer confirmed on Wednesday that the complaint application was submitted by advocate Wajid Khan, without elaborating.

Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma

Ahmedabad: India's Hardik Pandya celebrates with partner Mahieka Sharma after India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match against New Zealand, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, March 8, 2026.(Photo: PTI)

An advocate has lodged a complaint with Pune Police seeking registration of an FIR against cricketer Hardik Pandya for allegedly insulting the national flag during the T20 World Cup victory celebrations at a stadium in Ahmedabad.

A Shivaji Nagar police station officer confirmed on Wednesday that the complaint application was submitted by advocate Wajid Khan, without elaborating. 

Khan stated in his application that Pandya wrapped the tri-colour around his body and indulged in obscene behaviour on the ground while celebrating India's win against New Zealand on Sunday.

 

"The act constitutes an offence under the relevant law, and legal action should be taken. It is the duty of every citizen to respect the dignity of the national flag," the complaint application stated.

