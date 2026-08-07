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Home / Cricket / News / Rahane joins Amsterdam Flames for inaugural European T20 Premier League

Rahane joins Amsterdam Flames for inaugural European T20 Premier League

The tournament is scheduled to be played between August 26 to September 20 across Dublin, Ireland, and the Hague, Netherlands.

Ajinkya Rahane

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane during Indian Chamber of Commerce's centenary celebrations, in Kolkata, Thursday, May 1, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 6:24 PM IST

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Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday joined Amsterdam Flames as a marquee player in the inaugural European T20 Premier League, hoping to make global impact through the opportunity that came to him the day he announced his international retirement.

The tournament is scheduled to be played between August 26 to September 20 across Dublin, Ireland, and the Hague, Netherlands.

"It's a great opportunity for me. When I announced my retirement...I think the same day this opportunity came up. I took a day to probably think through it. (Flames co-owner) Steve (Waugh), personally, called me and asked me about if I'm interested to play for his team," Rahane, who retired late last month, told PTI in an interview facilitated by ETPL.

 

"The amount of experience I have, the amount of cricket I have played for so many years with a certain attitude, certain mindset, I thought it's a great opportunity for me to go out there, probably create an impact globally.

"Share my experience with other players. So I'm really looking forward to this stint with the ETPL," the 38-year-old Mumbaikar added.

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Rahane was enthusiastic about the growth prospects of the league, which he believed will help the continent to move forward in its cricketing growth.

"See, if you see European teams, you see Ireland, you see Netherlands...and Ireland recently won the series against India. Netherlands, again, on and off, they've been doing really well.

"I played many matches with them, obviously, the World Cup games. The passion which they have for cricket is amazing, their hunger to learn, hunger to get better as a team is amazing," he detailed. 

Rahane pinned his argument on the chances that less experienced European players will get to play along with some marquee names like Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh or pick the brains of someone like Rahul Dravid.

"This (ETPL) gives them that exposure to play with different players, play with international players. When you play with international players, individually, they learn a lot. That's why I said, this is a great platform for them.

"And I'm personally really looking forward to going out there, sharing my experience and creating that impact," he said.

Franchise-based T20 leagues have been mushrooming across the world quite regularly, how can ETPL find space for itself in this bustling market? Rahane said the market is big enough to accommodate another one.

"I have seen that single time Ireland or Netherlands turn up, they improve as a team. They improve as a unit and are willing to learn further. So I think this is a great market, a great opportunity for the European players to showcase their talent," he said.

"You know, probably some of them, if they do really well, the ETPL scouts are here as well. They watch all the foreign players. So it's an opportunity for the players to play with freedom and with that mindset you never know which door will open for the players. So yes, it is a great start,"said the Mumbaikar.

Rahane also felt that the presence of familiar star from yesteryears like Dravid, Waugh and Matthew Hayden will help the ETPL to connect with a wider net of audience.

Waugh welcomes Rahane  Waugh, Co-Founder and Chief Cricket Officer of the Flames, said: "Rahane represents everything you want in a professional cricketer -- skill, resilience, humility and leadership. Throughout his career he has earned enormous respect across the cricket world, not only for his performances but for the way he has conducted himself on and off the field.

"I've seen first-hand the composure and leadership he brings under pressure, and those qualities help shape winning cultures. His experience, leadership and character will be invaluable as we build Amsterdam Flames into one of Europe's premier cricket clubs."  Tim Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Amsterdam Flames, said Rahane's arrival was a defining moment.

"This is about much more than adding an outstanding cricketer, it is about establishing the standards, culture and ambition that will define our club for years to come," said Thomas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 6:24 PM IST