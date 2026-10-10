Raipur set to host India, Zimbabwe women for T20I series from October 16

Raipur will host all three matches of the India-Zimbabwe women's T20I series from October 16 to 20, with ticket prices starting at Rs 250, Chhattisgarh State Cricket Association director Vijay Shah said on Friday.

The matches will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Naya Raipur, with each game scheduled to begin at 7 pm.

Online ticket sales will open on October 12, with spectators allowed to purchase a maximum of six tickets per transaction.

Fans can also purchase a series ticket covering all three matches for Rs 499, while a two-match combo ticket has been priced at Rs 350.

Individual tickets will be available in three categories - Platinum (Rs 3,500), Gold (Rs 2,500) and Silver (Rs 2,000). A seat in the corporate box will cost Rs 3,500, while an entire corporate box will be available for Rs 70,000.

Addressing a press conference, Shah said the necessary clearance had been obtained to host the series following concerns over groundwater use at the venue raised by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

He said a sewage treatment plant had been installed at the stadium and a flow metre has been put in place to monitor water consumption on the premises.

The Indian team is scheduled to arrive in Raipur on October 11, while the Zimbabwe squad will reach the city a day later.