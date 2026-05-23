Red-to-pink ball switch in Tests on ICC agenda for May 30 board meeting

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering a series of changes to playing conditions across formats, including reduced innings breaks in T20Is, expanded on-field access for head coaches, and the potential use of different-coloured balls during Test matches. The proposals are expected to be discussed for approval at the ICC Board meeting in Ahmedabad on May 30.

Red ball to pink ball switch under lights According to a media report from Cricbuzz, the ICC is also exploring the possibility of switching from a red ball to a pink ball during a conventional Test match in case of weather interruptions that force play to continue under lights. The proposed amendments cover red-ball, white-ball and pink-ball cricket and could come into effect later this year if ratified by the board.

The proposed switch would only be possible with mutual agreement between both teams before the start of a series. Details regarding how the transition would be managed during a match are still being worked out.

Head coaches on field during drinks breaks

One of the key proposals under discussion is allowing head coaches to step onto the field during drinks breaks, particularly in ODI cricket. At present, only substitute players are permitted to enter the field of play during such intervals.

ALSO READ: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team depart for Women's T20 World Cup 2026 If approved, head coaches would also be allowed to interact with players during these scheduled breaks, aligning ODI regulations more closely with T20I cricket, where coaches are already allowed to consult players during tactical breaks.

T20I innings break likely to be reduced

The ICC is also looking at reducing the innings break in T20 Internationals from 20 minutes to 15 minutes. The change would shorten the turnaround time between innings and reduce the overall duration of matches.

The current playing condition allows a 20-minute interval between innings, but the proposed amendment would cut that by five minutes.

Hawk-Eye data for suspect action checks

Another major proposal involves giving on-field umpires access to Hawk-Eye data to help monitor bowlers for potentially illegal actions during matches.

If introduced, the move could strengthen in-game scrutiny of suspect bowling actions, although the exact process for how umpires would use the technology is yet to be finalised.

Changes discussed by ICC committee

The proposed amendments were discussed during the ICC Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting held virtually on Thursday. Sourav Ganguly, who heads the ICC Cricket Committee, was among those involved in the discussions.

If approved by the board on May 30, the new playing conditions are expected to come into force from October 1.