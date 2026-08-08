Rishabh Pant seeks Dhami's help to buy land in Uttarakhand, CM assures help

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has made a public appeal to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, seeking assistance in acquiring land in the state as he looks to move his base from Delhi to his native Uttarakhand.

Pant made the request in a late-night post on X, formerly Twitter, at 12:46 am on Saturday. The unusual timing and several grammatical errors in the message quickly drew attention online, with the post triggering widespread discussion among fans.

Pant seeks help to move back to Uttarakhand

In his post, Pant said he had been trying to find a suitable property in Uttarakhand for nearly three years but had been unable to find a large enough piece of land that could meet his requirements.

@pushkardhami hello sir how’s you ??? It’s a long time for me especially being local from Uttrakhand . I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttrakhand and I couldn’t find anything facilitating and big to live here I love my Uttrakhand. My humble request… — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 7, 2026

He also expressed his desire to return to his roots and contribute to the development of the state.

"@pushkardhami hello sir how's you??? It's a long time for me especially being local from Uttrakhand . I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttrakhand and I couldn't find anything facilitating and big to live here I love my Uttrakhand. My humble request to us is please help me in land acquisition cause nowadays it had become nitemare with clarity and even other land is dew which I was supposedly get when I was promoting the state before keeping everything in side I wanna move back to my native place to help and built around Uttrakhand and I want to shif back to my Pahadi people please look into this matter it's been 3 years didn't get any land awaiting your answer @pushkardhami sir," wrote Pant.

The cricketer's message also referred to his previous association with the promotion of Uttarakhand and suggested that there were unresolved issues concerning land that he had expected to receive earlier.

Dhami responds to Pant's appeal

The appeal received a response from Chief Minister Dhami, who acknowledged Pant's contribution to Indian cricket and his connection with Uttarakhand.

प्रिय ऋषभ, आप उत्तराखण्ड के गौरव हैं। आपने अपने शानदार खेल और उपलब्धियों से देश-दुनिया में देवभूमि का नाम रोशन किया है। अपनी मातृभूमि के प्रति आपका यह प्रेम और यहां वापस आकर योगदान देने की भावना अत्यंत सराहनीय है। आपके द्वारा उठाए गए विषय के संबंध में संबंधित अधिकारियों को… https://t.co/v3iFQVpxUK — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 8, 2026

Dhami said Pant's achievements had brought recognition to the state and welcomed his intention to return to his hometown and contribute to its development.

"Dear Rishabh, you are the pride of Uttarakhand. With your splendid performance and achievements, you have illuminated the name of Devbhoomi in the country and the world. Your love for your motherland and your sentiment of returning here to contribute are highly commendable. Regarding the matter you have raised, instructions are being issued to the concerned officials. They will soon contact you and ensure all possible cooperation in accordance with the rules," wrote Dhami on X.

The chief minister's response indicated that the matter would be examined by the relevant officials, who would subsequently contact the cricketer.

Pant's Uttarakhand connection

Pant has frequently spoken about his connection with Uttarakhand despite having spent much of his professional life in Delhi. The cricketer was born in Roorkee and has remained closely associated with the state.

His latest appeal highlights his stated intention to establish a more permanent base in Uttarakhand while also contributing to the region.

The development comes at a time when Pant is preparing for another chapter in his cricket career.

Pant returns to Delhi Capitals

Earlier in June, Pant was involved in a major trade ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, returning to Delhi Capitals, the franchise for which he had established himself as one of the league's leading Indian wicketkeeper-batters.

Delhi Capitals acquired Pant for Rs 15 crore, while Lucknow Super Giants received spinner Kuldeep Yadav along with Rs 13.5 crore as part of the deal.

Pant had joined Lucknow after leaving Delhi Capitals, but the trade marked his return to the franchise where he had spent the formative years of his IPL career.

His latest move off the field, meanwhile, reflects a different kind of return, Pant's stated desire to relocate closer to his Uttarakhand roots and build a life in the state he continues to call home.