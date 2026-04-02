SA batter Rassie Van der Dussen announces retirement from int'l cricket

Left out of this year's centrally-contracted list, South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen on Thursday announced his international retirement without specifying any reasons but said he will remain available for his domestic side Lions.

The 37-year-old from Johannesburg, who hasn't turned up in national colours since March last year, payed 18 Tests, 71 ODIs and 57 T20 Internationals after making his debut in 2018 as a 29-year-old.

"It is with a proud heart and a profound sense of gratitude that I announce my retirement from international cricket," van der Dussen said in a statement on 'X'.

"To wear the Proteas jersey is a feat that demands a level of resilience and dedication that both tests, and rewards you in the most incredible way. To have played for my country has been the greatest honour of my life.

"While my time in a Proteas shirt has come to an end, my journey is not over. I will continue to play for my beloved Lions, and I am committed to giving back to this beautiful game by teaching and mentoring the next generation of South African cricketers," he added in a lengthy post.

Van der Dussen made his debut in 2018 in a T20I against Zimbabwe before becoming an all-format player. He averaged over 50 for his 2,657 runs including six hundreds and 17 fifties in ODIs, the format in which he seemed most effective.

Van der Dussen thanked his coaches, teammates and his wife for the support they gave him throughout his career.

"To my wife, Lara; you have been by my side every single step of the way. You have ridden the waves of incredible highs and difficult lows with empathy, grace and strength, and you have been my biggest cheerleader, whom I could not have done this without," he said.

"To the people of South Africa and the fans; thank you. There is no feeling quite like hearing "MaThousand" called out in the streets, or the spine-tingling experience of walking out to bat at a packed Wanderers Stadium...

"Those moments of connection is difficult to describe, and those emotions will stay with me forever. To my teammates, coaches, mentors, and friends; thank you for making me part of this story. Cricket has given me everything, and in many ways, I owe it my life," he wrote.

Van der Dussen played for IPL side Rajasthan Royals in 2022 but has struggled to find takers in subsequent players' auction.