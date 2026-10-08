SA20 2027 auction: JSK ropes in Kieron Pollard; Rowles most expensive buy

The player auction for the 2027 season of the South Africa T20 (SA20) took place on Wednesday at The Galleria in Sandton, Johannesburg, with four of the six participating teams — Joburg Super Kings (JSK), MI Cape Town (MICT), Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) and Pretoria Capitals (PC) — taking part in the bidding to finalise their squads ahead of the upcoming season.

A total of 19 players were sold during the auction, with JSK and MICT signing six players each, followed by PC with five and SEC with two. JSK also added England all-rounder Jamie Overton through a wildcard signing after the auction.

One of the notable buys of the auction was JSK's signing of West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard for $90,000. Pollard, who has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians franchise and has represented the team across leagues around the world, including Mumbai Indians in the IPL, MI New York in Major League Cricket, MI Emirates in the ILT20 and MI Cape Town in SA20, will now be part of the Super Kings franchise for the first time in his career.

Apart from Pollard, JSK also went big at the auction by signing Jason Rowles for $174,000, making him the most expensive player of the auction. The franchise also brought former captain Faf du Plessis back into the mix for $162,000 after releasing him ahead of the auction.

Only four teams took part in the auction

In an unusual setup, only four of the six SA20 teams took part in the auction, with Paarl Royals (PR) and Durban's Super Giants (DSG) having already finalised their 19-member squads through pre-auction signings and wildcard selections.

The auction was therefore focused on the remaining squad vacancies of JSK, MICT, PC and SEC. A total of 19 players went under the hammer, with JSK and MICT signing the largest number of players, at six each. PC added five players, while SEC made two signings.

JSK later completed its squad by signing England all-rounder Jamie Overton as a wildcard. The wildcard signing was separate from the auction and did not have a listed auction price.

JSK goes big in the auction

JSK were the biggest spenders at the auction, securing the two most expensive players of the day in Rowles and du Plessis.

Rowles, an all-rounder listed as a future prospect, entered the auction at a base price of $12,000 before his price surged to $174,000. His signing made him the most expensive player of the SA20 2027 auction.

Du Plessis was the second-highest buy at $162,000. The former JSK captain returned to the franchise after being released ahead of the auction, giving the team an experienced top-order batter ahead of the new season.

JSK also signed Pollard and later added England all-rounder Jamie Overton through the wildcard route. The franchise bought wicketkeeper-batter Andries Gous for $60,000, Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani for $30,000 and South Africa all-rounder Dayyaan Galiem for $22,500.

The signing of Pollard was among the most high-profile moves of the auction. The former West Indies white-ball captain brings extensive franchise cricket experience to the Super Kings setup after spending much of his career with Mumbai Indians.

MICT ropes in Hetmyer, Mulder and Boult

MICT also had an active auction, signing six players, with South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder emerging as their biggest purchase.

Mulder was bought for $156,000, making him the third-most expensive player of the auction. MICT also strengthened their overseas options by signing New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult and West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer for $90,000 each.

The Cape Town franchise completed its auction business with Oliver Whitehead, Lehan Botha and Daniel Smith, all of whom were bought for $12,000 each.

ALSO READ: Gambhir praises Agarkar as his stint as BCCI chief selector comes to an end The additions give MICT further depth in their all-round department while also adding international experience to their bowling and batting units.

Capitals deliver a calculated auction

Pretoria Capitals took a more measured approach, completing five signings during the auction.

Their biggest purchase was South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen, who was bought for $30,000. The Capitals then filled their remaining slots largely at the base price.

South Africa batter Temba Bavuma, bowler Josh Breed, West Indies batter Ackeem Auguste and West Indies all-rounder Keemo Paul were all bought for $12,000 each.

The Capitals' auction strategy was therefore focused on filling multiple squad requirements without committing a significant portion of their purse to a single player.

Sunrisers bank on bowling options

Sunrisers Eastern Cape had two slots to fill and completed their auction business with two experienced players.

England all-rounder Craig Overton was their biggest signing at $90,000, while South Africa fast bowler Nandre Burger was bought for $30,000.

With just two vacancies to fill, SEC kept their auction activity limited and focused on adding depth to their bowling resources.

Full list of players sold in SA20 2027 auction