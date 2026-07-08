Samson has clarity on his omission from India team, says head coach Gambhir

India head coach Gautam Gambhir asserted that Sanju Samson has been given complete clarity about his role after being dropped from the playing XI and did not rule out a comeback for the wicketkeeper-batter in the ongoing T20I series against England.

Samson has also been omitted from the squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe. Gambhir maintained that the senior player remains in India's plans in the five-match series, which the visitors trail 0-2 after two losses and a washout.

"The clarity that should have been given to Sanju Samson, he has got from me," Gambhir said after India's 125-run defeat in the third T20I here on Tuesday.

"And that conversation is between a head coach and a player. The contents of that conversation are obviously not something I'll share with you.

"...we are absolutely clear that what Sanju has done for India, especially during the World Cup, has been phenomenal. Sometimes, though, you also have to look at the form of a certain player. There is no hard and fast rule that he cannot make a comeback in this series." Samson, who was adjudged Player of the Tournament at this year's T20 World Cup, was replaced in the playing XI by 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after scores of 5, 0 and 1 in his last three innings against Ireland and in the series-opener against England.

The 31-year-old was also left out of the squad for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, with the selectors preferring Prabhsimran Singh following his impressive IPL campaign for Punjab Kings.

Gambhir said team selection would continue to be based on current form and the combination that gives India the best chance of winning.

"Ultimately, international cricket is about results. Whatever we feel is the best combination to get us those results, we will play that combination and that playing XI," he said.

"I've always believed that everyone needs to earn their place. Everyone needs to earn the right to play for India," he added.