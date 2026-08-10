Sarfaraz Khan replaces injured Sudharsan in India squad for Sri Lanka Tests

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan on Sunday replaced injured Sai Sudharsan in the Indian squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka, starting August 15.

The left-handed Sudarshan had suffered a toe injury during the India A tour last month and is recovering at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru.

The BCCI said Sudarshan has made significant progress in his recovery and its medical team is closely monitoring his progress.

"The men's Selection Committee has named Sarfaraz Khan as a replacement for Sai Sudharsan for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka," BCCI said in a release.

"He will link up with the Indian squad in Colombo before the team travels to Galle for the first Test match, starting August 15, 2026." The 28-year-old Sarfaraz has played six Tests for India, his last being a game against New Zealand in Mumbai in 2024.

India's updated squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan.