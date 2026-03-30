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Shaheen Afridi, Sikandar Raza accused of breaking hotel security during PSL

Muhammad Faisal, DIG (Operations, Lahore), has notified the PSL CEO of a serious violation of the security measures in place for the eight teams staying at a five-star hotel in the city

Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi

Press Trust of India Lahore
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 3:12 PM IST

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Pakistan Super League side Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi and overseas player Sikandar Raza have found themselves at the centre of an embarrassing situation after being accused of breaching team security protocols at their hotel.

Muhammad Faisal, DIG (Operations, Lahore), has notified the PSL CEO of a serious violation of the security measures in place for the eight teams staying at a five-star hotel in the city.

According to the police official, despite prior warnings and refusal, Shaheen and Sikandar were found hosting four guests in Raza's room on the eighth floor until 1:25 a.m.

The liaison officer of Lahore Qalandars, followed by team owner Sameen Rana, had sought permission to allow guests into Raza's room at around 10:35 p.m. and again at 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, but both requests were denied.

 

According to the police official, the liaison officer initially approached the PCB's manager for security and the anti-corruption unit, requesting permission for four of Raza's relatives to visit his room. The request was declined in accordance with the security protocols.

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Subsequently, the team owner approached PSL CEO Salman Naseer with the same request, which was again refused on security grounds.

Despite the refusal, at around 11:05 p.m., PCB and security personnel reported that Shaheen and Raza disregarded the protocols and escorted the four guests into Raza's room, despite resistance from on-site security staff. The guests remained there until 1:25 a.m.

The senior police official has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that this is a violation of the board's security protocols and code of conduct, which are designed to ensure the safety and integrity of all players, officials and associated personnel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 3:12 PM IST

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