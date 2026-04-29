Shakib Al Hasan calls Bangladesh's T20 World Cup withdrawal a 'blunder'

Shakib Al Hasan has openly criticized Bangladesh’s interim government for preventing the national team from participating in the T20 World Cup earlier this year. The ICC had to replace Bangladesh with Scotland after travel clearance for India was denied due to security concerns.

“I think it was a big loss. It was a great miss as far as Bangladesh cricket is concerned,” Shakib said. “We as a country love watching our players playing in the World Cup. We are a cricket-loving country. I think it was a blunder from the government side that they took the decision not to participate in the World Cup.”

This marked the first time since 1999 that Bangladesh missed a World Cup.

Political tensions and fallout

The situation escalated amid strained ties between the Board of Control for Cricket in India and Bangladesh Cricket Board. The removal of Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL and failed attempts to shift Bangladesh’s matches to Sri Lanka added to the tension.

VIDEO | Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hassan is optimistic about repairing the strained relations of Bangladesh cricket with the BCCI, saying with the new government at the helm, cricketing matters will ameliorate between the two countries. Earlier this year, Kolkata… pic.twitter.com/aNJCPXPXja — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 29, 2026 ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton slams maiden IPL hundred for Mumbai Indians Although officials initially claimed the decision came from the government, there were later conflicting statements suggesting the board acted independently.

Hope for improved relations

Despite recent friction, Shakib remains optimistic about rebuilding ties between the two cricket boards.

“I think things will get better,” he said. “The effort should be made... When that happens, I think the ice will break, and things will get better.”

A potential bilateral series between India and Bangladesh later this year could help restore normalcy.

Views on Tamim Iqbal’s leadership role

Shakib also reacted positively to Tamim Iqbal potentially taking over as BCB president, despite their past differences.

“I think he will have a long-term plan if he becomes president,” Shakib said. “Hopefully Bangladesh cricket will get benefit from him.”

Future plans and possible farewell

Having not played international cricket since October 2024, Shakib continues to feature in franchise leagues while residing in the USA. He has expressed a desire to return for a final international series before retiring.

“I think things will start getting better sooner or later,” he said. “I am hopeful that I can get what I want.”