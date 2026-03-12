Shubman Gill set to be named Cricketer of the Year at BCCI annual gala

India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill is set to be named Cricketer of the Year at the BCCI's annual awards to be held here on March 15.

The 26-year-old, who was not picked in the T20 side that defended the World Cup crown last month, enjoyed a stellar run in the other two formats.

He amassed 983 runs in Tests, including a whopping 754 in the drawn away series against England in 2025, at average of over 70.

His ODI runs tally stood at 490, including 188 runs during India's title-winning Champions Trophy campaign.

Overall, Gill accumulated 1,764 runs across formats at an average of 49, dotted with seven centuries and three fifties.

Although his T20 International form was not particularly impressive, he was in tremendous form during the IPL, scoring 650 runs for Gujarat Titans at an average of 50.

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid is set to be honored with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for his monumental contribution to Indian cricket, including guiding the team to the 2024 T20 World Cup title.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is set to be named the Best Association in domestic cricket.