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Skipper Bavuma's 179 puts South Africa on top against Australia in 2nd Test

Bavuma came out to bat on the opening day with the Proteas 12-2 and then saw them limp to 92-5 as rain and a wet outfield disrupted play a day later

Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

AP Gqeberha (South Africa)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2026 | 10:59 AM IST

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Skipper Temba Bavuma struck a test-best 179 to help South Africa recover from 110-6 to post an imposing 425-9 declared on Day 3 of the second cricket test against Australia on Tuesday.

Bavuma came out to bat on the opening day with the Proteas 12-2 and then saw them limp to 92-5 as rain and a wet outfield disrupted play a day later.

But he held South Africa together in stoic fashion, hitting 18 fours and one six in 334 deliveries, to put his side in control at St. George's Park. He had good support from the lower order, Marco Jansen scoring 85 and Simon Harmer adding 82 as the duo put on big partnerships with Bavuma in the first innings.

 

In reply, Australia was 3-1 at stumps.

South Africa slumped to 110-6, having lost Wiaan Mulder (13) early in the morning session. He was caught at slip off Mitchell Starc, who picked up his 450th test wicket.

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Bavuma and Jansen then put on 106 for the seventh wicket before lunch.

They only added another 26 in the post-lunch session taking their stand to 132 before Jansen was caught at short midwicket off seamer Scott Boland (5-81).

Harmer then came to the crease and he added 183 with Bavuma to turn the test around for South Africa.

Bavuma reached his fifth test hundred off 226 balls, while Harmer smashed a six and 10 fours to score his maiden test half-century.

Bavuma continued to up the scoring rate as he went past his previous test best of 172 against West Indies in Johannesburg in 2023.

Harmer fell short of his hundred, clean bowled by Marnus Labuschagne, and the declaration came when Bavuma was caught behind off Starc.

South Africa then received another late boost when Kagiso Rabada had Nic Maddinson caught at slip for a four-ball duck.

Australia won the first test in Durban by 214 runs and leads the three-match series 1-0.

South Africa is the world test champion and both teams have an eye on the 2027 final. Australia is top of the standings, while the Proteas slipped to third after the defeat in Durban. New Zealand is second.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 21 2026 | 10:59 AM IST