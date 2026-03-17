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Home / Cricket / News / Smriti Mandhana holds top spot in Women's ODI Rankings, Harmanpreet 7th

Smriti Mandhana holds top spot in Women's ODI Rankings, Harmanpreet 7th

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur moved up to seventh even as her deputy Smriti Mandhana continued to hold on to the top spot in the latest women's ODI rankings released on Tuesday.

Smriti Mandhana, Smriti, Mandhana

India's Smriti Mandhana celebrates her half century during the ICC Women's World Cup ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur moved up to seventh even as her deputy Smriti Mandhana continued to hold on to the top spot in the latest women's ODI rankings released on Tuesday.

Kaur moved up a spot to seventh after New Zealand legend Sophie Devine dropped two rungs to climb down to ninth.

Jemimah Rodrigues remained static on 12th.

New Zealand batter Maddy Green's fine knock of 94 in the final match of their ICC Women's Championship series against Zimbabwe has helped her make notable progress in the rankings.

The 33-year-old's 73-ball knock in Dunedin contributed to her side's massive 200-run victory that completed a 3-0 series victory while helping her move up five places to 17th position among batters with a career-best 610 rating points. 

 

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All-rounder Amelia Kerr, who won the Player of the Match award in the final ODI with an all-round effort of 80 and five for 22, also captured the Player of the Series award while advancing from 21st to joint-19th among batters, registering more than 600 rating points in both batting and bowling rankings.

Isabelle Gaze (up three places to 61st) is another New Zealand player to move up the batting rankings while seam bowlers Rosemary Mair (up seven places to 58th) and Bree Illing (up five places to 79th) have progressed in the bowling rankings.

The T20I rankings see captain Amelia Kerr attain a career-best 694 rating points after smashing 78 off 44 deliveries in the opening game against South Africa in Mount Maunganui while retaining eighth position in the bowling rankings.

Georgia Plimmer's knock of 63 has helped her go from 50th to 41st position, also contributing to New Zealand's 90-run win.

In the T20I bowling rankings, Jess Kerr's figures of two for 13 have helped her move up 11 places to 23rd position while Sophie Devine's career-best haul of four for 12 has lifted her from 104th to 79th position.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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