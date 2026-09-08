Sony Sports Network acquires TV rights for Afghanistan-India T20I series

Sony Sports Network has acquired the exclusive television broadcast rights for the upcoming three-match T20I series between India and Afghanistan starting here on September 13.

The two teams will play the first T20I on September 13, followed by the second and third matches on September 15 and 17 at the Arun Jaitley stadium here.

"The Afghanistan-India T20I series further strengthens Sony Sports Network's cricket portfolio and adds another exciting contest to our ongoing 'Festival of Sports' offering," said Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer and Business Head, Sports and International, Sony Pictures Networks India in release.

"Both teams play an aggressive and entertaining style of T20 cricket, and the series promises three highly competitive encounters. We look forward to bringing the action to cricket fans across India, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan." Led by Shreyas Iyer, the Indian team includes Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Varun Chakravarthy, while the availability of Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana is subject to his fitness.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be led by Ibrahim Zadran and have a strong spin attack headed by Rashid Khan. The squad also includes Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sediqullah Atal, along with experienced all-rounders Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi.

"Playing in India is always special, given the country's extraordinary passion for cricket. This series provides an important platform to showcase Afghanistan's talent against one of the strongest teams in world cricket," Naseeb Khan, CEO, Afghanistan Cricket Board said.

"We are confident that it will deliver competitive cricket, deepen the sporting ties between our two nations and reflect Afghanistan's continued progress on the international stage.