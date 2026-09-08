Sony Sports to live telecast Afghanistan vs India T20I series in India

Sony Sports Network has acquired the exclusive television broadcast rights for the three-match T20I series between Afghanistan and India, starting September 13 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The deal adds another India bilateral series to Sony Sports Network’s cricket portfolio, while digital viewers will be able to follow the matches on FanCode after the platform secured the exclusive digital streaming rights earlier this week.

Sony adds another cricket series

Sony Sports Network will broadcast all three matches across its television network, covering viewers in India, Nepal, the Maldives and Bhutan.

Rajesh Kaul, Sony Pictures Networks India’s chief revenue officer and business head for sports and international, said the Afghanistan series strengthens the network’s cricket portfolio and forms part of its ongoing Festival of Sports offering.

ALSO READ: Melbourne Renegades up for sale as CA opens BBL to private investors He described the two teams as aggressive and entertaining T20 sides and said the network expects the series to produce three competitive matches for viewers across its broadcast markets.

FanCode holds digital streaming rights

The television deal comes alongside FanCode’s acquisition of the exclusive digital rights for the series. The matches will be available on the FanCode app across mobile devices, the web and connected televisions.

FanCode is also making the series available through distribution partners, including Jio TV/Jio TV+, Amazon Prime, Crex, Jagran, Playbox and Watcho, among others.

The acquisition gives FanCode another India bilateral series as it expands its cricket portfolio. The platform recently streamed India’s tour of Zimbabwe and also holds rights partnerships with Cricket West Indies, the ICC, Zimbabwe Cricket and Ireland Cricket.

Iyer eyes success in first home series as T20I captain

India will begin the series with Shreyas Iyer leading the side, in what will be his first T20I series as captain on home soil. The squad includes Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Varun Chakravarthy, giving India a mix of established players and emerging talent. The availability of Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana remains subject to fitness.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, will be led by Ibrahim Zadran, with Rashid Khan spearheading a strong spin department. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi provide further experience to the visiting side.

Afghanistan eye strong showing in India

Playing in India carries particular significance for Afghanistan, given the strong following the team enjoys in the country.

Afghanistan Cricket Board chief executive Naseeb Khan said the series provides the side with an important opportunity to showcase its talent against one of the strongest teams in international cricket. He also said the contest could strengthen sporting ties between the two countries and reflect Afghanistan’s progress on the international stage.