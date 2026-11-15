Harmanpreet Kaur backs wider opportunities for emerging women cricketers

The rapid commercial growth of women's cricket in India is opening up wider opportunities for emerging players beyond the sport's established names, former India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said on Saturday.

Responding to a question from Business Standard on whether the growing commercial appeal of women's cricket had translated into better opportunities for a wider pool of players, Kaur said the shift was already underway.

“It definitely has, and this is what everybody was looking forward to,” she said during an interaction with the media in Dwarka, New Delhi.

In response to another media question on what she considered her biggest personal achievement through the sport, Kaur pointed to the mainstream visibility the women's game has gained.

“It is the reason everybody is sitting here today and discussing women's cricket,” she said.

Her remarks come amid growing commercial interest in women's cricket, particularly following India's maiden Women's ODI World Cup title in November 2025 under her captaincy.

The victory brought greater attention to the players, with several members of the squad attracting endorsement opportunities.

Kaur was speaking at an event hosted by real estate developer Omaxe Ltd at The Omaxe State, its upcoming mixed-use development in Dwarka's Sector 19B. The event featured the unveiling of a brand film starring the cricketer, alongside a batting assessment session involving young academy players.

Omaxe has an association with Kaur as its brand ambassador. Earlier this year, the developer named a section with more than 1,500 seats at the 30,000-capacity cricket stadium being developed as part of The Omaxe State after the cricketer.

Called the Harmanpreet Kaur Stand, the section includes a dedicated Pink Stand designed for women and families.

Spread across 50.4 acres, The Omaxe State is being developed as an integrated destination comprising sports, retail, food, hospitality and entertainment facilities.

Omaxe Managing Director Mohit Goel said hosting Kaur was aimed at celebrating women's achievements and encouraging young sporting talent.

“We believe sports can play an important role in bringing communities together and inspiring future generations. At The Omaxe State, our vision is to create a destination where sports, commerce, entertainment and social experiences coexist, offering people more opportunities to connect and engage,” he said.