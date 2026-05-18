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Sri Lanka vs India Test series to take place between August 15-27: Report

The Tests are expected to take place after the conclusion of the Lanka Premier League, which ends on August 9

KL Rahul and Shubman Gill (L-R)

KL Rahul and Shubman Gill (L-R)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 5:49 PM IST

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India will visit Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series that is set to be played in the second half of August, with the boards identifying a tentative window between August 15 and 27 for the matches.
 
The exact schedule for the series, which is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle, is yet to be finalised.
 
The Tests are expected to take place after the conclusion of the Lanka Premier League, which ends on August 9. Discussions over the proposed three-match T20I series, however, are still pending amid a packed international calendar for India later in the year.
 

Window shared with stakeholders

According to a media report by Cricbuzz, Sri Lanka Cricket and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have already informed stakeholders, including the Indian team management, about the identified two-week window for the Test series. The report added that no final decision has yet been taken on the proposed T20Is that were initially planned as part of a fundraiser initiative for victims of Cyclone Ditwah. 

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Saikia visits Sri Lanka amid SLC transition

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia is currently in Sri Lanka as part of an International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation reviewing developments in Sri Lanka Cricket after the board was dissolved by the government led by Anura Kumara Dissanayake. An interim body, named the Sri Lanka Cricket Transformation Committee, has since been appointed to oversee cricket administration in the country.
 
The report stated that members of the interim committee could discuss the possibility of accommodating the additional T20Is during Saikia’s visit, although finding dates may prove difficult because of India’s crowded September schedule.

Busy September calendar for India

India are expected to tour Bangladesh for a six-match white-ball series comprising three ODIs and three T20Is in September, although uncertainty remains over the tour. The series had originally been postponed last year amid diplomatic tensions between the two countries.
 
India’s calendar also includes a home series against the West Indies, three T20Is against Afghanistan in the UAE, and cricket events at the Nagoya Asian Games, scheduled between September 25 and October 3.
 
Before the Sri Lanka tour, India are scheduled to resume international cricket on June 6 with a Test against Afghanistan in Mullanpur, followed by a three-match ODI series. The team will then travel to Ireland, England, and Zimbabwe before heading to Sri Lanka.

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Topics : India cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket Cricket News

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 5:49 PM IST

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