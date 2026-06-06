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Home / Cricket / News / Suryakumar loses T20I captaincy; Sooryavanshi earns maiden India call-up

Suryakumar loses T20I captaincy; Sooryavanshi earns maiden India call-up

India ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been announced as India's new skipper for T20Is, replacing Suryakumar Yadav

Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav (L-R)

Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav (L-R)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2026 | 1:39 PM IST

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The BCCI selection committee on Saturday announced India’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England, with Shreyas Iyer replacing Suryakumar Yadav as the new skipper of India’s T20I side.
 
The announcement came in the wake of Surya’s poor returns with the bat over the last three years. Despite leading India to their second successive T20 World Cup win earlier this year, Surya has not only lost his captaincy role but will also not be part of India’s T20I set-up for the United Kingdom tour.
 
The BCCI also announced Tilak Varma as the new vice-captain of the side, while rewarding 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with a maiden national call-up for his IPL 2026 heroics.
 
 
India squad vs Ireland, England:
 
Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vc), Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

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Agarkar on captaincy change
 
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar gave his take on the captaincy change, stating that Shreyas Iyer was a "standout candidate" for the role due to his leadership success across multiple franchises and his consistent performances with the bat.
 
Agarkar pointed out that Iyer had recently led a franchise to an IPL title and was unfortunate to narrowly miss out on India’s World Cup squad.
 
He added that Iyer was thoroughly deserving of the opportunity and had strengthened his case through both his captaincy credentials and on-field performances over the past few years. 
 
Tilak replaces Axar as vice-captain
 
Apart from a new captain, the BCCI also announced Tilak Varma as the new vice-captain of India’s T20I set-up going forward.
 
Tilak will replace Axar Patel as vice-captain, who was Surya’s deputy during the T20 World Cup 2026.
 
Tilak will now be India’s third T20I vice-captain this year, as India’s ODI and Test skipper Shubman Gill held this role before the start of the 2026 T20 World Cup.
 
Sooryavanshi rewarded
 
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been rewarded for his brilliant run in IPL 2026, where he finished as the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 776 runs in 16 matches. He also won the season awards — Emerging Player of the Season, Most Valuable Player and Super Striker of the Tournament — for his performances, leading Rajasthan Royals to Qualifier 2 this season.
 
Full-strength squad for Asian Games 2026
 
India, unlike the 2023 Asian Games, have decided to send a full-strength squad for the Asian Games 2026.
 
India’s squad for the Asian Games 2026: Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Jasprit Bumrah.

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Topics : India cricket team Suryakumar Yadav Maharashtra News

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First Published: Jun 06 2026 | 1:39 PM IST

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