Suryakumar Yadav left out of India's Asian Games 2026 30-man squad: Report

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has reportedly not been included in the 30-member preliminary squad submitted by the BCCI to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The development suggests that the selectors could be planning a different approach for the continental event while keeping an eye on India's larger international commitments.

Scheduling clash creates selection challenge

The Asian Games men's cricket competition is scheduled to take place from September 24 to October 3, 2026, creating a direct overlap with India's home white-ball series against the West Indies.

India are set to host the Caribbean side for three ODIs and five T20Is between September 27 and October 17, forcing selectors to prepare for the possibility of fielding separate squads for two major assignments at the same time.

As a result, the BCCI has reportedly expanded its player pool to ensure sufficient depth and flexibility across both competitions.

Government consultation still pending

According to reports, the final composition of India's Asian Games squad will depend on discussions between the BCCI and the Indian government.

The key question remains whether India will send a full-strength national side to the multi-sport event or opt for an alternate squad while prioritising the West Indies series and other international commitments.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 closing ceremony: Performers, live time, streaming and telecast The board has already submitted a 30-player list to the IOA, with the final squad expected to be confirmed in June.

Senior players miss out on preliminary list

Apart from Suryakumar Yadav, reports indicate that several established white-ball players, including Shubman Gill, have also not been included in the preliminary group submitted for the Asian Games.

Their omission points towards a strategy of preserving key players for India's international calendar, particularly with future ICC tournaments and ODI planning in mind.

Who could lead India at the Asian Games?

Should India decide to send a secondary squad, a number of players are reportedly being considered for leadership responsibilities.

Among the leading contenders are Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, and Tilak Varma, all of whom have previously held leadership roles at domestic or franchise level.

A source quoted by TOI said: "It was decided in Jan that Suryakumar Yadav will not be part of the Asian Games. The focus is on ODI World Cup preparations. There are a few players in the long list who play the ODI format too. The govt will prefer if the BCCI sends a full-strength team to the Asian Games. A call on the Asian Games teams will be taken after consulting the govt."

With multiple scheduling challenges on the horizon, India's final squad composition for the Asian Games remains one of the biggest selection stories to watch in the coming months.