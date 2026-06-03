Suryakumar Yadav set to lose T20I captaincy despite T20 WC success: Reports

India's T20I team could be headed for a major leadership change, as Suryakumar Yadav is likely to be removed from his captaincy duties despite guiding the men in blue to their second successive ICC Men's T20 World Cup title earlier this year.

According to media reports, the decision could be communicated even before the squad for the upcoming tour of England and Ireland is announced.

The national selectors have reportedly been reviewing Suryakumar's recent performances and are considering a fresh leadership direction ahead of the next T20I cycle.

Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma have emerged as the frontrunners to replace him should the selectors decide to make a change.

Selection panel weighing leadership change

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Apex Council is expected to be informed about the developments surrounding Suryakumar's future as T20I captain in the coming days.

Discussions over the leadership structure have reportedly taken place between the national selection committee and head coach Gautam Gambhir, with a final call likely before the UK tour squad is picked.

ALSO READ: New Zealand vs India all-format series schedule, venue, live streaming There is also speculation that Suryakumar could lose his place in the T20I side if the selectors decide to move in a new direction following a prolonged dip in form.

Form under scrutiny despite World Cup triumph

The selectors reportedly chose to wait until the conclusion of IPL 2026 before assessing Suryakumar's future with the national side.

His performances during the tournament were viewed as a key benchmark, but concerns remain over both his output and overall rhythm at the crease.

As a result, the Mumbai Indians batter's position in India's long-term T20 plans has reportedly come under scrutiny, with selectors considering alternative options for the future.

Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma in contention

If the captaincy becomes vacant, Shreyas Iyer is understood to be one of the strongest candidates for the role.

Fresh from leading his franchise to IPL success, Iyer's captaincy credentials and experience at both domestic and franchise level have strengthened his case.

Tilak Varma is also being seriously considered, with some selectors viewing the young left-hander as a long-term leadership prospect because of his age and potential.

Tilak's leadership credentials under assessment

As part of that evaluation process, Tilak was entrusted with captaincy duties during the India A tour of Sri Lanka.

The assignment has given selectors an opportunity to assess his tactical acumen and leadership qualities in an international environment before making a decision on the senior T20I role.

Gambhir's preference and other contenders

The captaincy race remains far from settled. While Iyer enjoys strong backing within the selection setup, reports suggest Gambhir has reservations stemming from developments during their time together at Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024.

Iyer's comments at the time regarding a perceived lack of recognition reportedly created friction, which could influence discussions over the leadership role.

Gambhir is believed to favour Sanju Samson, who played a key role during India's successful T20 World Cup campaign. However, selectors reportedly remain unconvinced about the long-term consistency of both Samson and Ishan Kishan, leaving the contest for the captaincy wide open as India prepare for the next phase of their T20I journey.