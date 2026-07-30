Thursday, July 30, 2026 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Time is right to 'move on': Ajinkya Rahane retires from int'l cricket

Time is right to 'move on': Ajinkya Rahane retires from int'l cricket

The 38-year-old senior Indian batter ends a career spanning 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is

Ajinkya Rahane

Despite falling out of the national selectors' radar, Rahane has been active in the domestic circuit and led Mumbai until the 2024-25 season (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 11:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, saying that the time is right for him to "move on".

The 38-year-old played an overall 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India in a career which began in 2013.

However, he has not turned up for India since the 2023 away Test series against the West Indies.

"Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats," Rahane said in a social media post.

Despite falling out of the national selectors' radar, Rahane has been active in the domestic circuit and led Mumbai until the 2024-25 season.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Towhid Hridoy

Towhid Hridoy replaces Taskin Ahmed in Jaffna Kings squad for LPL 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

ZIM vs IND: Sooryavanshi stars as India complete 3-0 sweep over Zimbabwe

ZIM vs IND 3rd T20i

Zimbabwe vs India Live streaming: Where to watch 3rd T20 live today?

ZIM vs IND 3rd T20I

Zimbabwe vs India 3rd T20I Playing 11, live time (IST), live streaming

ZIM vs IND 3rd T20I

ZIM vs IND: All-round display helps India clinch series 2-0 with 90-run win

Topics : Ajinkya Rahane Cricket Indian Cricket India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayQ1 Results TodayIMD Weather ForecastEU AI ActIndo-MIM Share PriceLiquor StocksUpcoming Q1 ResultsAnti-Paper Leak Bill