Time is right to 'move on': Ajinkya Rahane retires from int'l cricket
The 38-year-old senior Indian batter ends a career spanning 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is
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Senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, saying that the time is right for him to "move on".
The 38-year-old played an overall 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India in a career which began in 2013.
However, he has not turned up for India since the 2023 away Test series against the West Indies.
"Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats," Rahane said in a social media post.
Despite falling out of the national selectors' radar, Rahane has been active in the domestic circuit and led Mumbai until the 2024-25 season.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 11:03 AM IST