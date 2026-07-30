Time is right to 'move on': Ajinkya Rahane retires from int'l cricket

Senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, saying that the time is right for him to "move on".

The 38-year-old played an overall 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India in a career which began in 2013.

However, he has not turned up for India since the 2023 away Test series against the West Indies.

"Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats," Rahane said in a social media post.

Despite falling out of the national selectors' radar, Rahane has been active in the domestic circuit and led Mumbai until the 2024-25 season.