U19 Asia Cup: Hamza Zahoor's unbeaten ton powers Pakistan past India

Hamza Zahoor struck a classy unbeaten century, nullifying Arjun Rajput's attacking 107 as Pakistan defeated India by three wickets in a Group A match of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup here on Sunday.

Zahoor, who milked 107 runs for a match-turning sixth wicket partnership, with Hasnain Dar (38) helped Pakistan go past the modest 209-run target that India set with little less than two overs to spare.

"I wanted to stay till the end and I knew I can win the match for my country," Zahoor said at post-match presentation ceremony.

The victory also carried Pakistan to the top of the table with four points from two matches. India stayed at second spot with two points from as many matches.

But Pakistan found themselves in trouble at 61 for five after left-spinner Manal Chauhan (3/32) inflicted back-to-back blows in the 13th and 15th over.

The delivery to dismiss Abdul Qadir was a gem, beating the outside edge of the right-hander by the thinnest of the margins to rattle the off-stump.

But Pakistan found willing soldiers in Zahoor and Dar as the pair negated Indian bowlers patiently.

Zahoor was the standout performer in that alliance, using his long levers to good effect.

The right-hander swept Indian pacers nonchalantly and was never afraid to use his feet against pacers.

His cracking six over mid-wicket, which came after a little shimmy down the track, off pacer Ishan Sood was a lovely sight.

"I am not surprised about Hamza as I know his capability," skipper Farhan Yousaf said.

There were some deft touches too as Zahoor feathered spinners Chauhan, Yashveer Goud and Rajput to third man area for boundaries.

The dismissal of Dar at the score of 168 left Pakistan in need of another 41 runs to reach home, but Zahoor stayed till the end to accomplish that target.

Zahoor, fittingly, fetched the winning runs through a cover driven four off Kavy Patel, which also helped him reach the hundred.

Earlier, middle-order batter Rajput hit a counter-attacking century before Pakistan's bowlers produced a clinical performance to dismiss India for a below-par 208.

India made a disastrous start to their innings after electing to bat, losing four top-order batters with just 42 runs on the board.

Skipper Lakshya Raichandani, Aaryavir Sehwag (22), VK Vineeth and Yashbardhan Chauhan all departed in quick succession before Rajput took it upon himself to stabilise the innings.

Rajput first shared a 44-run partnership with wicketkeeper Anvay Dravid (10), son of Rahul Dravid, and then stitched together 64 runs with Chauhan (11).

In both partnerships, Rajput did the bulk of the scoring with his attacking batting, keeping India in the hunt and helping the team cross the 200-run mark.

Once Rajput departed in the 36th over, with India at 170 for seven, the side lost two more quick wickets in Yashveer Goud and Mohit Ulva to be reduced to 195 for nine.

Towards the end, Kavya Patel (23) and last man Sood (2 not out) shared a small but vital partnership to take India to 208 in 46.3 overs.

For Pakistan, right-arm medium pacers Ali Raza (3/37) and Rizwanullah (3/24) did the early damage before slow left-arm orthodox spinner Niqab Shafiq (3/42) joined the attack to further derail India's innings.

Left-arm medium pacer Mohammad Sayyam (1/27) also got his name on the scoresheet, claiming the final Indian wicket.