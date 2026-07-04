Vaibhav's record debut overshadowed as England beat India in Manchester

Despite becoming India's youngest international cricketer, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking debut ended in disappointment as England defeated India by four wickets in the second T20I at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The 15-year-old's brief but eventful knock of 14 off 10 balls was overshadowed by Sam Curran's superb spell of 3/33 and Jacob Bethell's unbeaten 76, which helped Harry Brook's side chase down 191 with four balls to spare and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Earlier, chasing a challenging target of 191, England were rocked early as Arshdeep Singh dismissed both the openers with just one run on the board. However, Harry Brook and Tom Banton steadied the innings with aggressive cameos before Bethell anchored the chase with a composed unbeaten half-century to guide the hosts home.

Slow start from Vaibhav One of the biggest highlights of the day was the debut of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who became the youngest Indian player to make his international debut, surpassing the record set by Sachin Tendulkar in 1989. He now also holds the record of being the second-youngest player in international cricket history behind Pakistan’s Hasan Raza. However, Vaibhav's maiden outing for India was cut short as he was stumped by Jos Buttler off Will Jacks for 14 off just 10 deliveries. Despite the early dismissal, the left-hander showcased his fearless approach, smashing two sixes and adding 50 runs for the opening wicket with Abhishek Sharma before his departure. With the loss, Shreyas Iyer's wait for his first win as India's regular T20I captain extended further, with the Men in Blue now losing three of their four matches under his leadership, while the remaining game was washed out.

ALSO READ: Sooryavanshi breaks Tendulkar's record to become India's youngest debutant It will be interesting to see whether the management decide to hand him another chance in the third T20I at Trent Bridge on Tuesday or go back to Sanju Samson.

England's all-round show in Manchester

England rode on Sam Curran's superb three-wicket haul and Jacob Bethell's unbeaten half-century to defeat India by four wickets in the second T20I at Old Trafford on Saturday, chasing down 191 with six balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after the opener was washed out.

Put in to bat, India got off to a brisk start with debutant Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (14) and Abhishek Sharma (43) adding 50 runs inside five overs. Ishan Kishan top-scored with 49 off 40 balls, while captain Shreyas Iyer struck 37 off 22. However, Curran (3/33) removed Abhishek, Kishan and Shivam Dube at crucial stages to halt India's charge before Tilak Varma's unbeaten 24 off 11 deliveries powered the visitors to 190/7.

England's chase began in disastrous fashion as Arshdeep Singh dismissed Phil Salt and Jos Buttler inside the first over. But captain Harry Brook counter-attacked with a blistering 39 off just 15 balls before Jacob Bethell steadied the innings. Bethell remained unbeaten on 76 off 46 balls, hitting five fours and five sixes, while Tom Banton chipped in with 39.

Arshdeep finished with 3/40 and Axar Patel (1/20) kept India in the contest, but Bethell, along with Jofra Archer (10 not out), guided England to 191/6 in 19 overs to seal a comfortable four-wicket victory.

India’s tough run in the UK continues

India’s loss against England in the second T20I on Saturday extends their winless streak on their tour of the United Kingdom (Ireland and England) to four matches.

India started their UK tour with a two-match T20I series against Ireland, where they lost the first game by 34 runs before falling short by one run in the second game to lose the series 0-2.

Against England, their first match at Chester-le-Street was washed out after one innings due to rain before they finally lost their second game against the Three Lions by four wickets.

India will now be desperate to end their winless streak when they take on England in the third T20I of the series at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

Axar enters history books

India’s spinning all-rounder Axar Patel bowled a brilliant spell of 1/20 in Manchester to help India stay alive in the match. Axar also created history when he dismissed England skipper Harry Brook (39 off 15 balls) as he became the first Indian spinner to scalp 100 wickets in T20Is.

He is now only the fourth Indian to take his wicket tally into triple digits after Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.

Most wickets in T20Is for India: