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Home / Cricket / News / Vaibhav shines with fiery fifty as IND-A beat SL-A to lift tri-series title

Vaibhav shines with fiery fifty as IND-A beat SL-A to lift tri-series title

The 15-year-old blazed 10 fours and eight sixes in a record 11-ball List A fifty, powering India A to a daunting 377/9 after Sri Lanka A opted to bowl

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playing a shot during India A vs Sri Lanka A match on Sunday

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playing a shot during India A vs Sri Lanka A match on Sunday

Press Trust of India Dambulla
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2026 | 6:19 PM IST

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Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi saved his best for the final, smashing a breathtaking 29-ball 94 as India A thrashed Sri Lanka A by 66 runs to clinch the Team Tri-Series title, here on Sunday.

The 15-year-old blazed 10 fours and eight sixes in a record 11-ball List A fifty, powering India A to a daunting 377/9 after Sri Lanka A opted to bowl.

With a mountain of runs to chase, Sri Lanka A never really got going and were bowled out for 311 in 47.1 overs, losing wickets at regular intervals.

There was little resistance in the chase apart from Sadeera Samarawickrama (52; 44 balls) and Wanuja Sahhan who top-scored with a 69-ball 62.

 

For India A, new-ball bowler Yash Thakur led the attack with 3/45 in 7 overs, while Vipraj Nigam wrapped the tail with 3/60 in 9.1 overs. Skipper Tilak Varma capped a fine all-round outing with a tidy 1/11 from two overs.

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Sooryavanshi's breathtaking assault had put India A firmly in command early in the innings, while Varma later anchored the effort with a composed 67 off 90 balls.

India A were cruising at 209/2 at the halfway mark before Sri Lanka A fought back through their spinners Ravindu Fernando (2/72) and Wanuja Sahan (2/39).

India A lost five wickets for 51 runs in the back end before Anukul Roy batting at No 9 gave the final flourish (39 off 15b; 1x4, 4x6).

Brief Scores  India A 377/9; 50 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 94, Tilak Varma 67; Wanuja Sahan 2/39, Ravindu Fernando 2/72)  Sri Lanka A: 311 all out in 47.1 overs (Sadeera Samarawickrama 52, Wanuja Sahhan 62; Yash Thakur 3/45, Vipraj Nigam 3/60).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : India cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team India vs Sri Lanka Cricket News

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First Published: Jun 21 2026 | 6:19 PM IST

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