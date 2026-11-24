Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored the fastest double century in men’s List A cricket on Tuesday, reaching the milestone off 52 balls against the United Arab Emirates in Doha. The 15-year-old hit 28 sixes in his 204 off 53 balls as India A chased down 250 in 14.2 overs to win the Rising Stars Asia Cup match by seven wickets.

The United Arab Emirates had used all 50 overs to make 249 for eight in their ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars match. India A needed just 86 legal deliveries to reach 254 for three. Sooryavanshi’s 204 accounted for 80.31 per cent of that total. His 28 sixes and seven fours yielded 196 runs, or 96.1 per cent of his innings. He finished with a strike rate of 384.91. Sooryavanshi scores 151 of India A’s 183 powerplay runs Sooryavanshi reached his fifty in 16 balls, broke the List A century record with his 28th and passed 150 with his 40th. By the end of the 10th over, he was unbeaten on 151 and India A were 183 for two. Abhishek Sharma had made 12 and Prabhsimran Singh three. India A’s 183 was the highest 10-over total in List A matches for which ball-by-ball records are available, according to Cricbuzz. South Australia’s 160 without loss against Tasmania in Adelaide in 2023 was the previous record. It was also the only earlier team total to exceed what Sooryavanshi had scored on his own at that stage. Sooryavanshi fell on the next legal delivery he faced after reaching his double century. Hameed floated the ball outside off stump and the opener tried to clear long-off, where Aryansh Sharma took the catch. He walked off to a standing ovation with India A five runs short. Rinku Singh (27 not out off 19 balls) and Kumar Kushagra (one not out) completed the seven-wicket win.