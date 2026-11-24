Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits 28 sixes in record 52-ball List A double ton
The 15-year-old made 204 off 53 balls as India A chased down 250 against the UAE in just 14.2 overs in Doha. Vaibhav's 28 sixes and seven fours yielded 196 runs, or 96.1 per cent of his innings
Anish Kumar New Delhi
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored the fastest double century in men’s List A cricket on Tuesday, reaching the milestone off 52 balls against the United Arab Emirates in Doha. The 15-year-old hit 28 sixes in his 204 off 53 balls as India A chased down 250 in 14.2 overs to win the Rising Stars Asia Cup match by seven wickets.
The United Arab Emirates had used all 50 overs to make 249 for eight in their ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars match. India A needed just 86 legal deliveries to reach 254 for three. Sooryavanshi’s 204 accounted for 80.31 per cent of that total. His 28 sixes and seven fours yielded 196 runs, or 96.1 per cent of his innings. He finished with a strike rate of 384.91. Sooryavanshi scores 151 of India A’s 183 powerplay runs Sooryavanshi reached his fifty in 16 balls, broke the List A century record with his 28th and passed 150 with his 40th. By the end of the 10th over, he was unbeaten on 151 and India A were 183 for two. Abhishek Sharma had made 12 and Prabhsimran Singh three. India A’s 183 was the highest 10-over total in List A matches for which ball-by-ball records are available, according to Cricbuzz. South Australia’s 160 without loss against Tasmania in Adelaide in 2023 was the previous record. It was also the only earlier team total to exceed what Sooryavanshi had scored on his own at that stage. Sooryavanshi fell on the next legal delivery he faced after reaching his double century. Hameed floated the ball outside off stump and the opener tried to clear long-off, where Aryansh Sharma took the catch. He walked off to a standing ovation with India A five runs short. Rinku Singh (27 not out off 19 balls) and Kumar Kushagra (one not out) completed the seven-wicket win.
Fastest double centuries in men’s List A cricket
Bowes had needed 103 balls to reach 200 for Canterbury against Otago in 2024. Travis Head, N Jagadeesan and Harry Brook share the next mark of 114 balls.
Also Read
|Fastest double century in men’s List A cricket
|Balls to 200
|Batter
|Match
|Venue
|Year
|52
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|India A v UAE
|Doha
|2026
|103
|Chad Bowes
|Canterbury v Otago
|Christchurch
|2024
|114
|Travis Head
|South Australia v Queensland
|Adelaide
|2021
|114
|N Jagadeesan
|Tamil Nadu v Arunachal Pradesh
|Bengaluru
|2022
|114
|Harry Brook
|England v Sri Lanka
|Rawalpindi
|2026
Most sixes in an innings
Sooryavanshi’s 28 sixes took him past Tanmay Agarwal’s record of 26 across men’s professional cricket and D’Arcy Short’s List A mark of 23. Auckland’s Bevon Jacobs is third in the one-day format with 21.
|Most sixes in an innings
|Sixes
|Batter
|Match
|Competition
|Venue, year
|28
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|India A v UAE
|Rising Stars Asia Cup
|Doha, 2026
|26
|Tanmay Agarwal
|Hyderabad v Arunachal Pradesh
|Ranji Trophy
|Hyderabad, 2024
|23
|Colin Munro
|Auckland v Central Districts
|Plunket Shield
|Napier, 2015
|23
|D’Arcy Short
|Western Australia v Queensland
|One-Day Cup
|Sydney, 2018
|21
|Bevon Jacobs
|Auckland v Otago
|Ford Trophy
|Auckland, 2026
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First Published: Nov 24 2026 | 5:42 PM IST