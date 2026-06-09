Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's ODI callup may still be a distant idea
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has strong Youth ODI numbers and an IPL 2026 Orange Cap, but India's ODI depth means he must prove himself in senior cricket
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a breakout IPL 2026 season, scoring 776 runs for Rajasthan Royals and winning the Orange Cap. The 15-year-old was then picked for India’s upcoming Twenty20 International (T20I) tour of the United Kingdom, covering Ireland and England.
With his T20I place secured, the next question is whether he can become an option for India’s One-Day International (ODI) side.
Slow start with India A
Vaibhav got a chance in the 50-over format during India A’s tour of Sri Lanka for the tri-nation A Series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A.
In the first match against Sri Lanka A on Tuesday, Vaibhav opened the innings and hit three quick boundaries before getting out for 14 off 12 balls.
Vaibhav’s Youth ODI record
But a slow start with India A does not weaken Vaibhav’s case in the ODI format. His Youth ODI numbers remain strong.
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At 15, Vaibhav has played 25 Youth ODIs for India and scored 1,412 runs at an average of 56.48. That makes him India’s highest run-scorer in Youth ODIs, ahead of Vijay Zol, who scored 1,404 runs in 36 matches.
Highest run-scorers in Youth ODIs for India
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|100
|50
|V Sooryavanshi
|2024-2026
|25
|25
|1412
|175
|4
|7
|VH Zol
|2012-2014
|36
|36
|1404
|128
|4
|7
|YBK Jaiswal
|2018-2020
|27
|27
|1386
|114*
|3
|12
|TM Srivastava
|2005-2008
|34
|31
|1316
|110
|2
|11
|Shubman Gill
|2016-2018
|16
|15
|1149
|160
|4
|6
|UBT Chand
|2011-2012
|21
|21
|1149
|122*
|5
|4
|SN Khan
|2013-2016
|33
|30
|1080
|101
|1
|11
|V Kohli
|2006-2008
|28
|25
|978
|100
|1
|6
|G Dhiman
|2004-2006
|24
|22
|837
|121
|3
|3
|AA Herwadkar
|2011-2014
|30
|30
|801
|88*
|0
|5
|AK Bains
|2013-2014
|20
|20
|785
|134
|1
|5
|VM Malhotra
|2025-2026
|19
|19
|751
|129
|2
|3
|DA Saxena
|2019-2020
|18
|18
|747
|128*
|2
|5
|AA Kundu
|2024-2026
|22
|19
|733
|87*
|0
|5
|NT Tilak Varma
|2019-2020
|23
|19
|661
|110
|1
|4
Vaibhav’s ability to adapt
Young players who rise quickly can sometimes struggle when teams work out their game. Some also fade if they refuse to change their approach.
Vaibhav has shown early signs that he can respond to setbacks. During India’s successful ICC U-19 World Cup campaign earlier this year, he was dismissed for two against the USA in India’s opening match.
He then changed his approach and gave himself more time before attacking. He followed up with scores of 72, 40, 52, 30 and 68 to help India reach the final.
After that run of steady innings, Vaibhav made full use of his form. He scored 175 off 80 balls in the final against England to help India win the U-19 World Cup.
His numbers were impressive, but his method stood out more. Vaibhav still punished loose balls, but he also rotated strike and built his innings. It showed that he has the awareness to adjust across formats.
Tough competition for India ODI spots
However, current form and runs alone will not be enough for Vaibhav to enter India’s ODI set-up. He also faces strong competition from more experienced players.
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal have done well in limited ODI chances for India. They also have a larger body of first-class and first-class runs, which puts them ahead of Vaibhav for now.
Ruturaj averages 58.83 in List A cricket, the highest in the history of the format. Even then, he has found it hard to become a regular in India’s ODI team.
Vaibhav needs senior runs
Vaibhav has a strong Youth ODI record, but he now needs runs in senior setup to push his case.
India A will play at least three more group-stage matches in the tri-nation series. They could play a fourth if they reach the final. Vaibhav will need to score heavily in those games and justify his T20I selection on the UK tour.
For Vaibhav to stay in Team India's ODI plans, he will need both runs and consistency in senior cricket.
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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 3:22 PM IST