Virat Kohli becomes second batter after Tendulkar to score 15,000 ODI runs
Kohli's 74-ball hundred was his 10th against the West Indies and took his international century tally to 86, while six batters scored ODI hundreds across three matches on Sunday
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|Highest run-scorers in ODI cricket
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|SR Tendulkar (IND)
|1989-2012
|463
|452
|41
|18426
|200*
|44.83
|21368
|86.23
|49
|96
|20
|2016
|195
|V Kohli (IND)
|2008-2026
|315*
|303
|48
|15000
|183
|58.66
|15918
|93.98
|54
|79
|18
|1390
|172
|KC Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL)
|2000-2015
|404
|380
|41
|14234
|169
|41.98
|18048
|78.86
|25
|93
|15
|1385
|88
|RT Ponting (AUS/ICC)
|1995-2012
|375
|365
|39
|13704
|164
|42.03
|17046
|80.39
|30
|82
|20
|1231
|162
|ST Jayasuriya (Asia/SL)
|1989-2011
|445
|433
|18
|13430
|189
|32.36
|14725
|91.2
|28
|68
|34
|1500
|270
|DPMD Jayawardene (Asia/SL)
|1998-2015
|448
|418
|39
|12650
|144
|33.37
|16020
|78.96
|19
|77
|28
|1119
|76
|RG Sharma (IND)
|2007-2026
|289*
|281
|37
|11927
|264
|48.88
|12819
|93.04
|34
|62
|16
|1128
|372
|Inzamam-ul-Haq (Asia/PAK)
|1991-2007
|378
|350
|53
|11739
|137*
|39.52
|15812
|74.24
|10
|83
|20
|971
|144
|JH Kallis (Afr/ICC/SA)
|1996-2014
|328
|314
|53
|11579
|139
|44.36
|15885
|72.89
|17
|86
|17
|911
|137
|SC Ganguly (Asia/IND)
|1992-2007
|311
|300
|23
|11363
|183
|41.02
|15416
|73.7
|22
|72
|16
|1122
|190
|R Dravid (Asia/ICC/IND)
|1996-2011
|344
|318
|40
|10889
|153
|39.16
|15285
|71.23
|12
|83
|13
|950
|42
|MS Dhoni (Asia/IND)
|2004-2019
|350
|297
|84
|10773
|183*
|50.57
|12303
|87.56
|10
|73
|10
|826
|229
Tenth ODI hundred against West Indies
Sunday’s innings was Kohli’s 10th ODI century against the West Indies, matching his tally against Sri Lanka. His 10th hundred against Sri Lanka also came at Thiruvananthapuram, in 2023.
|Batter
|Opposition
|ODI centuries
|Virat Kohli
|Sri Lanka
|10
|Virat Kohli
|West Indies
|10
|Sachin Tendulkar
|Australia
|9
|Rohit Sharma
|Australia
|9
|Virat Kohli
|Australia
|8
|Sachin Tendulkar
|Sri Lanka
|8
Kohli’s third-fastest ODI century
The 74-ball hundred was Kohli’s third-fastest in ODIs, behind his 52-ball century in Jaipur and 61-ball century in Nagpur, both against Australia in 2013.
|Balls
|Opposition
|Venue
|Year
|52
|Australia
|Jaipur
|2013
|61
|Australia
|Nagpur
|2013
|74
|West Indies
|Thiruvananthapuram
|2026
|76
|Sri Lanka
|Hobart
|2012
|76
|Sri Lanka
|Colombo (RPS)
|2017
|80
|Sri Lanka
|Guwahati
|2023
Six ODI centuries in a day
Kohli’s hundred was the sixth scored across three ODIs on Sunday. Temba Bavuma and David Miller made centuries against Australia, Tom Banton did so against Sri Lanka, and Greaves, Gill and Kohli reached three figures in the India-West Indies match. It was the first instance of six ODI hundreds in a day’s play, surpassing the previous high of five, recorded on six occasions.
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First Published: Sep 27 2026 | 8:32 PM IST