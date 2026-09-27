Virat Kohli becomes second batter after Tendulkar to score 15,000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli followed his 15,000-run milestone with a record-extending 55th ODI century during India’s chase against the West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. He reached his hundred in 74 balls, bringing up three figures with a six off Gudakesh Motie. It was his 86th century across international formats.

Kohli became only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to reach 15,000 ODI runs. His hundred came after India captain Shubman Gill had also reached three figures in the chase. Justin Greaves had scored a century for the West Indies earlier in the match.

Kohli’s place among ODI run-scorers

Tendulkar remains the leading ODI run-scorer with 18,426. Kohli is second, ahead of Kumar Sangakkara’s 14,234. His latest century also extends his lead over Tendulkar’s tally of 49 ODI hundreds.