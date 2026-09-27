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Virat Kohli becomes second batter after Tendulkar to score 15,000 ODI runs

Kohli's 74-ball hundred was his 10th against the West Indies and took his international century tally to 86, while six batters scored ODI hundreds across three matches on Sunday

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli of India plays a shot during the 1st ODI match between India and West Indies at the Sports Hub International Cricket Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram India on September 27, 2026. Photo: Creimas for BCCI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2026 | 9:22 PM IST

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Virat Kohli followed his 15,000-run milestone with a record-extending 55th ODI century during India’s chase against the West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. He reached his hundred in 74 balls, bringing up three figures with a six off Gudakesh Motie. It was his 86th century across international formats.
 
Kohli became only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to reach 15,000 ODI runs. His hundred came after India captain Shubman Gill had also reached three figures in the chase. Justin Greaves had scored a century for the West Indies earlier in the match.
 
Kohli’s place among ODI run-scorers
 
Tendulkar remains the leading ODI run-scorer with 18,426. Kohli is second, ahead of Kumar Sangakkara’s 14,234. His latest century also extends his lead over Tendulkar’s tally of 49 ODI hundreds.
 
Highest run-scorers in ODI cricket
PlayerSpanMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
SR Tendulkar (IND)1989-20124634524118426200*44.832136886.234996202016195
V Kohli (IND)2008-2026315*303481500018358.661591893.985479181390172
KC Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL)2000-2015404380411423416941.981804878.86259315138588
RT Ponting (AUS/ICC)1995-2012375365391370416442.031704680.393082201231162
ST Jayasuriya (Asia/SL)1989-2011445433181343018932.361472591.22868341500270
DPMD Jayawardene (Asia/SL)1998-2015448418391265014433.371602078.96197728111976
RG Sharma (IND)2007-2026289*281371192726448.881281993.043462161128372
Inzamam-ul-Haq (Asia/PAK)1991-20073783505311739137*39.521581274.24108320971144
JH Kallis (Afr/ICC/SA)1996-2014328314531157913944.361588572.89178617911137
SC Ganguly (Asia/IND)1992-2007311300231136318341.021541673.72272161122190
R Dravid (Asia/ICC/IND)1996-2011344318401088915339.161528571.2312831395042
MS Dhoni (Asia/IND)2004-20193502978410773183*50.571230387.56107310826229
 

Tenth ODI hundred against West Indies

Sunday’s innings was Kohli’s 10th ODI century against the West Indies, matching his tally against Sri Lanka. His 10th hundred against Sri Lanka also came at Thiruvananthapuram, in 2023.

 
BatterOppositionODI centuries
Virat KohliSri Lanka10
Virat KohliWest Indies10
Sachin TendulkarAustralia9
Rohit SharmaAustralia9
Virat KohliAustralia8
Sachin TendulkarSri Lanka8

Kohli’s third-fastest ODI century

The 74-ball hundred was Kohli’s third-fastest in ODIs, behind his 52-ball century in Jaipur and 61-ball century in Nagpur, both against Australia in 2013.

BallsOppositionVenueYear
52AustraliaJaipur2013
61AustraliaNagpur2013
74West IndiesThiruvananthapuram2026
76Sri LankaHobart2012
76Sri LankaColombo (RPS)2017
80Sri LankaGuwahati2023

Six ODI centuries in a day

Kohli’s hundred was the sixth scored across three ODIs on Sunday. Temba Bavuma and David Miller made centuries against Australia, Tom Banton did so against Sri Lanka, and Greaves, Gill and Kohli reached three figures in the India-West Indies match. It was the first instance of six ODI hundreds in a day’s play, surpassing the previous high of five, recorded on six occasions.

 

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First Published: Sep 27 2026 | 8:32 PM IST