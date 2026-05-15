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Virat Kohli confirms his desire to represent India in 2027 ODI World Cup

Kohli said his approach towards the game had remained unchanged despite spending years at the international level

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli. Photo: Creimas for IPL

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

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The star Indian batter Virat Kohli has confirmed that he wants to continue playing ODI cricket with the aim of representing India at the 2027 ODI World Cup. Speaking on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) podcast, the former India captain said his motivation to continue in the format comes purely from his love for the game and not from any need to prove himself.
 
Kohli, who has already retired from Test and T20I cricket, stated that he remains fully committed to the demands of ODI cricket and continues to prepare throughout the year to stay ready for international competition. The 37-year-old also said he would continue playing as long as both he and the team management believed he could contribute positively to the environment and the side’s success.
 

Kohli speaks about commitment to ODI cricket

Kohli said his approach towards the game had remained unchanged despite years at the international level. He explained that whenever he steps onto the field, he gives his complete effort in batting, fielding, and fitness preparation.
 
The former India captain stated that he was willing to do everything required for the team, including maintaining high intensity in the field for full 50-over matches. He added that he had never approached the game with the intention of proving his worth to others and believed mutual trust and clarity were important within a team environment. 

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Domestic return strengthened his motivation

Kohli also reflected on his return to domestic cricket during the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi. He described the experience as refreshing and said it reminded him of the joy he still feels while batting and competing on the field.
 
The veteran batter scored 131 and 77 in two appearances during the tournament and said playing domestic cricket without external pressure allowed him to reconnect with the game. He added that the experience reinforced his desire to continue playing ODI cricket for India.

Focus remains on fitness and preparation

Kohli further said that his disciplined lifestyle and year-round preparation keep him mentally and physically ready for international cricket. He explained that his daily routine was not limited to preparing for a particular series but had become part of his overall lifestyle.
 
The senior batter acknowledged that representing India in a World Cup remained special for any player and said he would be happy to continue till 2027 if the relationship between him and the team remained mutually valued.

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Topics : Virat Kohli Indian Premier League cricket world cup Cricket News Royal Challengers Bangalore India cricket team

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

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