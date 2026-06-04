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Virat Kohli ruled out of IND vs AFG ODIs due to hamstring injury: Report

Kohli's absence is expected to reduce the spotlight on the Afghanistan series, given his enduring popularity among cricket fans across the world.

Virat Kohli, Kohli, Virat

India's Virat Kohli reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the third ODI cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore. (File Photo:PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

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India batter Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match One-Day International series against Afghanistan after sustaining a hamstring injury.
 
The series is scheduled to begin on June 13 in Dharamsala.
 
According to news agency PTI report, Kohli will miss the entire ODI assignment because of the injury.
 
The 37-year-old, regarded as one of the fittest cricketers in the game, recently enjoyed an impressive Indian Premier League season. He played a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's successful title defence, scoring the winning runs in the final against Gujarat Titans.
 

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Kohli's absence is expected to reduce the spotlight on the Afghanistan series, given his enduring popularity among cricket fans across the world.
 
Although the former India captain now features only in the ODI format for India, he remains one of the sport's biggest attractions.
 
Meanwhile, there is still uncertainty over Rohit Sharma's availability for the entire series. The India captain was named in the squad subject to fitness after a hamstring issue limited his appearances during the IPL.
 

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Topics : Virat Kohli India vs Afghanistan India cricket team Afghanistan cricket team Cricket News

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

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