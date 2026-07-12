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West Indies seal 7-wicket win over New Zealand, lead ODI series 1-0

New Zealand leaned again on allrounder Daryl Mitchell to reach 267 after losing the toss and being sent in

West Indies cricket team is expected to travel soon via a charter plan organised by ICC

West Indies cricket team

AP Providence (Guyana)
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

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Keacy Carty was dismissed on 95 and Shai Hope made an unbeaten 87 in a 131-run third wicket partnership which steered the West Indies to a seven wicket win over New Zealand on Saturday in the first of five one-day cricket internationals.

Carty fell just short of his fifth ODI century, a year after his fourth, as the West Indies surpassed New Zealand's total of 267 with seven balls remaining. Hope anchored the innings after his partner's dismissal, adding 45 runs from 31 balls in an unbroken partnership with Sherfane Rutherford who finished 22 not out.

New Zealand leaned again on allrounder Daryl Mitchell to reach 267 after losing the toss and being sent in. Mitchell, whose gritty century in the recent third test against England secured a series victory, top-scored with 65 in an insipid New Zealand batting effort.

 

Will Young made 49 in an 80-run opening partnership with Henry Nicholls (27) but Michael Bracewell (29), Mark Chapman (27), Tom Latham (25) and Mitchell Santner (21) all failed to capitalize on good starts.

New Zealand was in a position to exceed 300 when it reached the 40th over at 216-4 but its last six wickets fell for 33 runs as it fell short of a total to test West Indies' batters in home conditions.

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Vitel Lawes dismissed Nicholls, Chapman and Bracewell, finishing with 3-54 on debut.

Carty and Hope guide the hosts  Carty and Hope came together with the West Indies solidly placed at 92-2 in the 19th over after opener Akeem Auguste made 38 from 58 balls. The third-wicket pair then paced the innings at between five and six runs an over, keeping the run rate required at less than a run a ball, to guide West Indies to a comfortable win.

There were no signs of hurry or concern at any stage of the run chase. Even with five overs remaining and 37 runs needed, Hope and Rutherford looked under no pressure.

West Indies needed 25 from 24 balls, 19 from 18 and 13 from the last two overs. Hope hit a six from the first ball of the 49th over, took a single and Rutherford hit a six from the fifth ball of the same over to end the chase.

Earlier, Carty reached his half century from 67 balls and Hope followed him to that milestone from 52 balls with four fours and two sixes.

At 64, Carty appeared to have hit his wicket while hitting a six from the bowling of Jacob Duffy. But the umpires ruled the shot was complete before the bails were dislodged and Carty was not out.

He took full advantage of the let-off and reached 95 from 112 deliveries before holing out to Nathan Smith off Bracewell's bowling.

The next match of the five-game series is at the same venue on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : West Indies cricket team New Zealand cricket team Cricket News

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First Published: Jul 12 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

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