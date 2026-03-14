Why was Bangladesh not at fault in running Agha out? What the ICC rules say

The debate over sportsman spirit in cricket once again took the centre stage after Bangladesh's Mehadi Hasan ran Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha out in a controversial fashion.

The unusual dismissal occurred during the second ODI between the Bangladesh national cricket team and the Pakistan national cricket team in Dhaka, quickly sparking widespread debate among fans and former players on social media about whether the act respected the spirit of the game.

Controversial moment during the 39th over

The incident took place in the 39th over of Pakistan’s innings. Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who was bowling to Mohammad Rizwan, saw the batter nudge the ball towards the right side of the pitch. Miraz moved across and attempted to stop the ball with his boot.

During the play, Salman Ali Agha, who was at the non-striker’s end, found himself outside his crease and briefly collided with Miraz as the ball slowed down near them. Believing the ball was effectively dead, Agha bent down and appeared ready to pick it up and return it to the bowler.

However, Miraz quickly grabbed the ball first and underarmed it onto the stumps while Agha was still out of his ground. The on-field umpire, Tanvir Ahmed, referred the decision to the third umpire for review.

After examining the footage, the TV umpire ruled that the ball was still in play and therefore Miraz’s action was within the laws of cricket. Agha was consequently declared run out.

The decision led to visible frustration from the Pakistan batter, who reacted angrily on the field and exchanged words with Miraz, while Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton Das also appeared to join the discussion before other players intervened.

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What the ICC rules say?

According to the ICC Laws of Cricket, the ball remains in play unless it is clearly declared dead by the umpire. Since no such call had been made during the incident, Miraz was legally entitled to attempt a run-out.

The laws also define “obstructing the field” as a situation where a batter intentionally interferes with a fielder’s attempt to gather or return the ball while it is still in play. This can include physically blocking a fielder, altering the ball’s direction, or preventing a run-out attempt.

Additionally, if a batter uses their bat or any part of their body to return the ball to the fielding side without their consent while the ball is still live, they may also be given out under the same law. Previously, “handling the ball” was a separate mode of dismissal, but it has now been merged into the obstructing the field category.

In this case, the third umpire ruled that Miraz’s action did not violate any laws, making the dismissal valid under the regulations.

Players react to the incident

The run-out immediately sparked debate about the “spirit of cricket.” Many viewers questioned whether Miraz should have allowed the batter to return to his crease since Agha appeared to believe the play had ended.

Speaking after the match, Miraz defended his decision, explaining that he acted instinctively because the non-striker was out of his ground. “He was away from the wicket and I was just watching the ball. If I had missed it, he could have gone for the run. So that’s what I was thinking at that moment,” Miraz said during the post-match presentation.

Agha also addressed the controversy during the press conference, admitting the dismissal was within the laws of cricket but suggesting he might have handled the situation differently. “What he did is within the law. If he thinks it is right, that’s his decision. But from my perspective, I would have done things differently because the spirit of cricket is important,” Agha said.

He explained that he believed the ball had already touched his pad and bat and assumed it was effectively out of play, which is why he attempted to hand it back to the bowler.

The Pakistan captain also acknowledged that his angry reaction immediately after the dismissal was driven by the heat of the moment. “It was just frustration at that time. I’m sure I wasn’t saying nice things and they weren’t either, but that’s cricket. We’ll move on from it,” he added.

Pakistan collapse after strong start

Despite the controversy, Pakistan had earlier been in a commanding position in the match.

Young opener Maaz Sadaqat provided a blazing start, reaching his half-century in just 31 balls while attacking Bangladesh’s pace attack. Pakistan built a 100-plus opening partnership, setting a solid platform for a large total.

Later, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha added another century stand, further strengthening Pakistan’s grip on the game.

However, Agha’s dismissal proved to be a turning point. Pakistan suffered a dramatic collapse soon after, losing their final seven wickets for just 43 runs and eventually being bowled out for 273 before completing the full 50 overs.

Outcome of the match

Despite the late collapse, Pakistan ultimately won the match by 128 runs via the DLS method, keeping the series alive after Bangladesh had won the opening game.

While the result gave Pakistan a crucial victory, the talking point of the match remained the unusual run-out that reignited discussions about the balance between the laws of cricket and the spirit of the game.