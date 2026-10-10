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Will O'Rourke to miss India series as New Zealand suffer fresh injury blow

New Zealand coach Rob Walter said the decision to keep O'Rourke out of the India series was taken in consultation with the player and the medical team

Will O'rourke

Will O'rourke

Press Trust of India Auckland
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2026 | 11:39 AM IST

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New Zealand pace bowler Will O'Rourke is the latest casualty ahead of the upcoming tour of India, with the 25-year-old set to miss the series as a precaution while continuing his rehabilitation from injuries to his left hamstring and calf.

The multi-format pacer returned to international cricket earlier this year after a back stress fracture kept him sidelined for seven months. However, he suffered a hamstring tear on the final day of the third Test against England before straining his calf during training in late August.

New Zealand coach Rob Walter said the decision to keep O'Rourke out of the India series was taken in consultation with the player and the medical team, with the focus firmly on the team's four-Test tour of Australia in December.

 

New Zealand are scheduled to play five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests against India, with the series opening with a T20I in Christchurch on October 22.

"It's obviously disappointing for Will to have to miss such a marquee tour at home against India," said Walter.

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"He was set to feature in both the ODI and Test series, but following subsequent discussions, we all agreed it was best for him to take some more time to rehabilitate both injuries and safely build up his bowling loads." New Zealand had on Friday announced that Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes would miss the T20I series due to injuries.

"Our pace bowling resources will be critical over the next few months so we're taking a conservative approach to Will's return to ensure he's fully fit before he takes the field again," Walter said.

"Ideally he'll be able to return for Canterbury in the Plunket Shield in late December, and in a perfect world he'll be ready to go for the opening Test against Australia in Perth on December 9," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 10 2026 | 11:39 AM IST