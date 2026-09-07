Women's Asia Cup 2026 semis: Teams qualified, schedule, live streaming

The 2026 Women’s Asia Cup is heading towards its business end, with two of the four semifinal spots already filled. The defending champions, Sri Lanka, with their win against Bangladesh on Sunday, have joined the previous edition’s runners-up, India, as the second team to secure a top-four finish.

So far, one team from each group has qualified for the next stage, as India, with three wins from three games, are through from Group A, while Sri Lanka, with similar match outcomes, are through from Group B.

Pakistan will take on Hong Kong, China, in their last group-stage match on Monday to decide who will face Sri Lanka in the semifinal on Friday, while Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will face each other on Tuesday, with the winner booking their place in the first semifinal against India on Thursday.

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Women's Asia Cup 2026 semifinals: Qualified teams

India

Sri Lanka

Pakistan / Hong Kong, China

Bangladesh / UAE

Women's Asia Cup 2026 semifinals: Full schedule

Date Match Teams Venue Time (IST) Sep 10, 2026 Semi-Final 1 (A1 vs B2) India Women vs TBC Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 8:00 PM Sep 11, 2026 Semi-Final 2 (B1 vs A2) Sri Lanka Women vs TBC Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 8:00 PM Sep 13, 2026 Final TBC vs TBC Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 8:00 PM

Women's Asia Cup 2026 semifinals: Full squads of qualified teams

India women’s squad for Asia Cup 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Gunalan Kamalini, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

Sri Lanka women’s squad for Asia Cup 2026: Chamari Athapaththu, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Mithali Ayodya, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Sanjana Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Hasini Perera, Chamudi Praboda, Dewmi Vihanga, Chethana Vimukthi.

Women's Asia Cup 2026 semifinals: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the semifinal stage of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 begin?

The two semifinal matches of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 will be played on Thursday, September 10, and Friday, September 11.

What will be the venue for the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semifinal matches?

Both the semifinal matches of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

When will India play their semifinal match in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026?

India will face either Bangladesh or the UAE in the first semifinal match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai on Thursday, September 10.

What time will the toss for the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for both the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 matches will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the semifinal matches of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 begin?

Both the semifinal matches of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 will begin at 8 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semifinal matches in India?

The live telecast of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semifinal matches will be available on Sony Sports Network for Indian fans.

Where to watch live streaming of Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semifinal matches in India?

The live streaming of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semifinal matches will be available on the SonyLIV app and website for Indian fans.