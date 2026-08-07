Women's Asia Cup begins on Aug 28; IND vs PAK clash on September 5

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the marquee clash of the Women's T20 Asia Cup on September 5 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the Asian Cricket Council announced on Thursday.

The eighth-team tournament will begin on August 28, with Hong Kong taking on Thailand in the opening Group A fixture, and will run until September 13.

Group A features seven-time champions India, Pakistan, Thailand, Hong Kong and China.

Defending champions Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE and Indonesia have been placed in Group B.

The sixth edition of the Women's Asia Cup to be played in the T20 format will see teams compete in a single round-robin group stage.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, scheduled for September 10 (A1 vs B2) and September 11 (A2 vs B1), with the final on September 13.

In Group B, Sri Lanka will face Bangladesh on September 6, with hosts UAE and Indonesia completing the pool.

Sri Lanka enter the tournament as defending champions, while Bangladesh won the title in 2018.

India remain the most successful side in the competition, having won seven editions -- four times in ODI format (2004-08) and thrice in T20Is (2012, 2016 and 2022).