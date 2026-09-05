India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Women's Asia Cup 2026: IND aim to stay unbeaten vs PAK; toss at 7:30 PM
Women's Asia Cup LIVE UPDATES: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will look to secure their top spot in Group A standings with a win against Fatima Sana-led Pakistan women's cricket team
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India and Pakistan will renew their rivalry when they take on each other in the Group A clash of the 2026 Women's Asia Cup T20 at the Dubai International Stadium today. However, the stakes are very different for the two sides.
India have already secured a semifinal place after winning both their matches, while Pakistan still have work to do to seal their place in the knockout stage.
The bigger question for India will be whether their middle order can finally find consistency after their openers have dominated the tournament. For Pakistan, it is their batting that needs to step up against an Indian attack that has offered little room for error.
India look to strengthen batting depth
India's top order has been the story of their campaign, with Smriti Mandhana leading the way with 143 runs and Shafali Verma contributing 92. Mandhana's century against Hong Kong further underlined her form.
However, Nos. 3 to 7 have managed only 34 runs combined in that match. Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh will therefore be keen to convert starts into meaningful scores.
India's bowling has also impressed, particularly through leg-spinner Prema Rawat and the emerging N Shree Charani. With spinners dominating in Dubai, India's varied attack gives them another major advantage.
Pakistan need their batters to deliver
Pakistan's bowlers rescued them against Thailand, but their batting unit will face a much tougher examination against India. Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar will be crucial at the top, with Zulfiqar's ability to accelerate in the powerplay potentially key.
Pakistan's recent bilateral series in Sri Lanka offers encouragement, with the team twice crossing 170. Captain Fatima Sana also returns to lead a balanced attack.
Nashra Sandhu could be particularly important against India's middle order. She has enjoyed bowling against India, while her left-arm spin could prove difficult to negotiate on a Dubai surface that has favoured slower bowlers.
India remain overwhelming favourites, but Pakistan have enough bowling quality to make this a useful test for the defending champions before the semifinals.
India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026: Playing 11
India’s playing 11 (probable): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud
Pakistan’s playing 11 (probable): Muneeba Ali (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Umm-e-Hani, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal
India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026: LIVE TOSS
The toss for the Women's Asia Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026: LIVE TELECAST
Sony Sports Network will telecast the Women's Asia Cup 2026 matches in India.
India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026: LIVE STREAMING
The SonyLIV app and website will live stream the Women's Asia Cup 2026 matches in India.
Check all the live updates of India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026 match here
7:10 PM
India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Women's Asia Cup 2026: Group A points table
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|INDW (Q)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+5.775
|2
|PAKW
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+1.750
|3
|THAIW
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-2.050
|4
|HKC W
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-3.575
7:00 PM
India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Women's Asia Cup 2026: Toss timing
The toss for the India vs Pakistan Group A match in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 will take place at 7:30 PM IST, i.e., in 30 minutes.
6:50 PM
India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Women's Asia Cup 2026: Pakistan's probable playing 11
Pakistan’s playing 11 (probable): Muneeba Ali (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Umm-e-Hani, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal
6:45 PM
India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Women's Asia Cup 2026: India's probable playing 11
India’s playing 11 (probable): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud
6:30 PM
India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Women's Asia Cup 2026: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the India vs Pakistan Group A match in the Women's Asia Cup 2026. It will be a big game for both sides, as defending champions India, who have already qualified for the semifinals, will be looking to finish the group stage unbeaten. Meanwhile, a win for Pakistan will see them join India and the second team from Group A in the final four. But who will emerge victorious? Stay tuned to find out.
Topics : India cricket team Pakistan cricket team India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Asia Cup Twenty20 Cricket News
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 05 2026 | 6:30 PM IST