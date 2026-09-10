India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE Women's Asia Cup 2026 S/F: IND eyeing final's spot; toss at 7:30 PM

Seven-time champions India will start as overwhelming favourites when they take on a gritty Bangladesh side in the first semifinal of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side have been unbeaten throughout the tournament and will be aiming to continue their remarkable record of reaching the final in every previous edition. Bangladesh, meanwhile, will look to upset the tournament heavyweights and reach the summit clash for the first time since winning the title in 2018.

India’s firepower makes them favourites

India have looked dominant in the tournament, with their bowling attack consistently putting opponents under pressure. Smriti Mandhana has been the standout performer with the bat, including a stunning 64-ball 124 against Hong Kong, while Shafali Verma has provided explosive starts at the top. Harmanpreet and Richa Ghosh add experience and power to the middle order, while Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani and Renuka Singh give India plenty of bowling variety.

Bangladesh need their batters to step up

Bangladesh have shown plenty of resilience to reach the semifinals but have struggled for consistency with the bat. Their 34-run win over the UAE secured their place in the last four after they were reduced to 55 for 6 before recovering through Sharmin Akter and Nigar Sultana. Against India’s formidable attack, Bangladesh will need a much stronger batting effort, while Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter and Marufa Akter will have to produce disciplined spells to contain India’s aggressive top order.

India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup 2026 semifinal: Playing 11

India’s playing 11 (probable): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud

Bangladesh’s playing 11 (probable): Dilara Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c) (wk), Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fahima Khatun

India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the Women's Asia Cup 2026 semifinal match between India and Bangladesh will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup 2026 semifinal: LIVE TELECAST

Sony Sports Network will telecast the Women's Asia Cup 2026 matches in India.

India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup 2026 semifinal: LIVE STREAMING

The SonyLIV app and website will live stream the Women's Asia Cup 2026 matches in India.

Check all the live updates of India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semifinal match here