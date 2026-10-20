WPL 2027 auction: Check full list of players set to go under the hammer

The players' auction for the Women's Premier League (WPL) is all set to take place on Wednesday, October 28, in Kochi, Kerala, with 146 players set to go under the hammer for 27 available slots across the five participating teams. Of these, 20 slots are reserved for Indian players and seven for overseas recruits.

The auction pool comprises 119 Indian players, including 22 capped and 97 uncapped cricketers, and 27 overseas players, including six from Associate Nations. England's Sophia Dunkley and Australia's Sophie Molineux have registered at the highest base price of Rs 50 lakh. Meanwhile, G Kamalini, Kiran Navgire, Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen have set their base prices at Rs 40 lakh.

Molineux, Dunkley in the top base-price list

Sophia Dunkley and Sophie Molineux headline the WPL 2027 auction list with a base price of Rs 50 lakh. Four players — G Kamalini, Kiran Navgire, Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen — have registered at the next-highest base price of Rs 40 lakh.

A total of 30 players have set their base prices at Rs 30 lakh, including Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Chloe Tryon and Sneh Rana. Four players have registered at Rs 20 lakh, while the remaining 106 players are listed at Rs 10 lakh.

WPL 2027 auction: Remaining purse and open slots for all five teams

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru released four players, including Grace Harris. Gujarat Giants retained 15 players and released four, including Danni Wyatt-Hodge. Mumbai Indians retained 11 players and released six, while Delhi Capitals retained 13 and released six, including Lizelle Lee and Sneh Rana.

ALSO READ: When will IPL 2027 players' auction take place? Here's the latest update UP Warriorz made the most releases, parting ways with nine players, including Deandra Dottin, Chloe Tryon and Kiran Navgire. They also traded Tara Norris to Mumbai Indians for Rs 10 lakh, leaving them with the largest remaining purse of Rs 3.75 crore and eight slots to fill at the auction.

Remaining purse and open slots of all five teams

Team Purse available Total slots Indian slots Overseas slots Royal Challengers Bengaluru ₹1.15 crore 5 3 2 Mumbai Indians ₹90 lakh 6 6 0 Delhi Capitals ₹1.10 crore 5 4 1 Gujarat Giants ₹1.25 crore 3 2 1 UP Warriorz ₹3.75 crore 8 5 3

Full list of shortlisted players for WPL 2027 auction

Indian players capped:

List Sr. No. Player Country / association Role C/U/A status Reserve price (₹ lakh) 1 Raghvi Bist India Batter Capped 30 3 Tejal Hasabnis India Batter Capped 30 4 G. Kamalini India Batter Capped 40 5 Kiran Navgire India Batter Capped 40 6 Ayushi Soni India Batter Capped 30 11 Sneh Rana India All-Rounder Capped 30 12 Taniyaa Bhatia India Wicketkeeper Capped 30 13 Uma Chetry India Wicketkeeper Capped 30 14 Nuzhat Parween India Wicketkeeper Capped 30 15 Sushma Verma India Wicketkeeper Capped 30 18 Titas Sadhu India Bowler Capped 30 19 Saima Thakor India Bowler Capped 30 21 Saika Ishaque India Bowler Capped 30 22 Priya Mishra India Bowler Capped 30 24 Asha Sobhana India Bowler Capped 30 56 Preeti Bose India Bowler Capped 30 57 Shuchi Upadhyay India Bowler Capped 30 58 Devika Vaidya India Bowler Capped 30 85 Simran Bahadur India All-Rounder Capped 30 86 Mona Meshram India All-Rounder Capped 30 87 Anjali Sarvani India All-Rounder Capped 30 88 Meghna Singh India All-Rounder Capped 30

Overseas players:

List Sr. No. Player Country / association Role C/U/A status Reserve price (₹ lakh) 2 Sophia Dunkley England Batter Capped 50 7 Chamari Athapaththu Sri Lanka All-Rounder Capped 30 8 Grace Harris Australia All-Rounder Capped 30 9 Sophie Molineux Australia All-Rounder Capped 50 10 Orla Prendergast Ireland All-Rounder Capped 30 16 Mithali Ayodya Sri Lanka Bowler Capped 30 17 Rosemary Mair New Zealand Bowler Capped 30 20 Tayla Vlaeminck Australia Bowler Capped 30 23 Nonkululeko Mlaba South Africa Bowler Capped 30 32 Tess Flintoff Australia All-Rounder Uncapped 10 35 Charli Knott Australia All-Rounder Uncapped 10 38 Sarah Bryce Scotland Wicketkeeper Associate 10 46 Samantha Bates Australia Bowler Uncapped 10 51 Annerie Dercksen South Africa All-Rounder Capped 30 52 Heather Graham Australia All-Rounder Capped 40 53 Jess Jonassen Australia All-Rounder Capped 40 54 Kayla Reyneke South Africa All-Rounder Capped 30 55 Chloe Tryon South Africa All-Rounder Capped 30 65 Maitlan Brown Australia All-Rounder Uncapped 10 66 Kathryn Bryce Scotland All-Rounder Associate 10 67 Darcey Carter Scotland All-Rounder Associate 10 73 Babette De Leede Netherland Wicketkeeper Associate 10 82 Kirstie Gordon Scotland Bowler Associate 10 106 Esha Oza UAE All-Rounder Associate 10 107 Maddie Penna Australia All-Rounder Uncapped 10 118 Kira Chathli England All-Rounder Uncapped 10 121 Milly Illingworth Australia All-Rounder Uncapped 10

Indian players uncapped: