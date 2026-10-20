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Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2027 auction: Check full list of players set to go under the hammer

WPL 2027 auction: Check full list of players set to go under the hammer

The auction pool comprises 119 Indian players, including 22 capped and 97 uncapped cricketers, and 27 overseas players, including six from Associate Nations

WPL 2027 auction

WPL 2027 auction

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2026 | 10:38 AM IST

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The players' auction for the Women's Premier League (WPL) is all set to take place on Wednesday, October 28, in Kochi, Kerala, with 146 players set to go under the hammer for 27 available slots across the five participating teams. Of these, 20 slots are reserved for Indian players and seven for overseas recruits.
 
The auction pool comprises 119 Indian players, including 22 capped and 97 uncapped cricketers, and 27 overseas players, including six from Associate Nations. England's Sophia Dunkley and Australia's Sophie Molineux have registered at the highest base price of Rs 50 lakh. Meanwhile, G Kamalini, Kiran Navgire, Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen have set their base prices at Rs 40 lakh.
 

Molineux, Dunkley in the top base-price list

Sophia Dunkley and Sophie Molineux headline the WPL 2027 auction list with a base price of Rs 50 lakh. Four players — G Kamalini, Kiran Navgire, Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen — have registered at the next-highest base price of Rs 40 lakh.
 
A total of 30 players have set their base prices at Rs 30 lakh, including Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Chloe Tryon and Sneh Rana. Four players have registered at Rs 20 lakh, while the remaining 106 players are listed at Rs 10 lakh.

WPL 2027 auction: Remaining purse and open slots for all five teams

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru released four players, including Grace Harris. Gujarat Giants retained 15 players and released four, including Danni Wyatt-Hodge. Mumbai Indians retained 11 players and released six, while Delhi Capitals retained 13 and released six, including Lizelle Lee and Sneh Rana.

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UP Warriorz made the most releases, parting ways with nine players, including Deandra Dottin, Chloe Tryon and Kiran Navgire. They also traded Tara Norris to Mumbai Indians for Rs 10 lakh, leaving them with the largest remaining purse of Rs 3.75 crore and eight slots to fill at the auction. 

Remaining purse and open slots of all five teams

TeamPurse availableTotal slotsIndian slotsOverseas slots
Royal Challengers Bengaluru₹1.15 crore532
Mumbai Indians₹90 lakh660
Delhi Capitals₹1.10 crore541
Gujarat Giants₹1.25 crore321
UP Warriorz₹3.75 crore853

Full list of shortlisted players for WPL 2027 auction

Indian players capped:
 
List Sr. No.PlayerCountry / associationRoleC/U/A statusReserve price (₹ lakh)
1Raghvi BistIndiaBatterCapped30
3Tejal HasabnisIndiaBatterCapped30
4G. KamaliniIndiaBatterCapped40
5Kiran NavgireIndiaBatterCapped40
6Ayushi SoniIndiaBatterCapped30
11Sneh RanaIndiaAll-RounderCapped30
12Taniyaa BhatiaIndiaWicketkeeperCapped30
13Uma ChetryIndiaWicketkeeperCapped30
14Nuzhat ParweenIndiaWicketkeeperCapped30
15Sushma VermaIndiaWicketkeeperCapped30
18Titas SadhuIndiaBowlerCapped30
19Saima ThakorIndiaBowlerCapped30
21Saika IshaqueIndiaBowlerCapped30
22Priya MishraIndiaBowlerCapped30
24Asha SobhanaIndiaBowlerCapped30
56Preeti BoseIndiaBowlerCapped30
57Shuchi UpadhyayIndiaBowlerCapped30
58Devika VaidyaIndiaBowlerCapped30
85Simran BahadurIndiaAll-RounderCapped30
86Mona MeshramIndiaAll-RounderCapped30
87Anjali SarvaniIndiaAll-RounderCapped30
88Meghna SinghIndiaAll-RounderCapped30
 
Overseas players:
 
List Sr. No.PlayerCountry / associationRoleC/U/A statusReserve price (₹ lakh)
2Sophia DunkleyEnglandBatterCapped50
7Chamari AthapaththuSri LankaAll-RounderCapped30
8Grace HarrisAustraliaAll-RounderCapped30
9Sophie MolineuxAustraliaAll-RounderCapped50
10Orla PrendergastIrelandAll-RounderCapped30
16Mithali AyodyaSri LankaBowlerCapped30
17Rosemary MairNew ZealandBowlerCapped30
20Tayla VlaeminckAustraliaBowlerCapped30
23Nonkululeko MlabaSouth AfricaBowlerCapped30
32Tess FlintoffAustraliaAll-RounderUncapped10
35Charli KnottAustraliaAll-RounderUncapped10
38Sarah BryceScotlandWicketkeeperAssociate10
46Samantha BatesAustraliaBowlerUncapped10
51Annerie DercksenSouth AfricaAll-RounderCapped30
52Heather GrahamAustraliaAll-RounderCapped40
53Jess JonassenAustraliaAll-RounderCapped40
54Kayla ReynekeSouth AfricaAll-RounderCapped30
55Chloe TryonSouth AfricaAll-RounderCapped30
65Maitlan BrownAustraliaAll-RounderUncapped10
66Kathryn BryceScotlandAll-RounderAssociate10
67Darcey CarterScotlandAll-RounderAssociate10
73Babette De LeedeNetherlandWicketkeeperAssociate10
82Kirstie GordonScotlandBowlerAssociate10
106Esha OzaUAEAll-RounderAssociate10
107Maddie PennaAustraliaAll-RounderUncapped10
118Kira ChathliEnglandAll-RounderUncapped10
121Milly IllingworthAustraliaAll-RounderUncapped10
 
Indian players uncapped:
 
List Sr. No.PlayerCountry / associationRoleC/U/A statusReserve price (₹ lakh)
25Vrinda DineshIndiaBatterUncapped10
26Humairaa KaaziIndiaBatterUncapped10
27Disha KasatIndiaBatterUncapped10
28Gautami NaikIndiaBatterUncapped10
29Shweta SehrawatIndiaBatterUncapped10
30Purvaja VerlekarIndiaBatterUncapped10
31Sujata DeyIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
33Poonam KhemnarIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
34Anandita KishorIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
36Pragati SinghIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
37Bhavika AhireIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped10
39Latika InamdarIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped10
40Shivani SinghIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped10
41Rima EkkaIndiaBowlerUncapped10
42Shraddha PokharkarIndiaBowlerUncapped10
43Yashasri SIndiaBowlerUncapped20
44Shabnam ShakilIndiaBowlerUncapped10
45Eddla SrujanaIndiaBowlerUncapped10
47Bharti RawalIndiaBowlerUncapped10
48Shanu SenIndiaBowlerUncapped10
49Parunika SisodiaIndiaBowlerUncapped10
50Sonam YadavIndiaBowlerUncapped10
59Saanika ChalkeIndiaBatterUncapped10
60Pranavi ChandraIndiaBatterUncapped10
61Ira JadhavIndiaBatterUncapped10
62Shraddha NabiraIndiaBatterUncapped10
63Tanisha OhlanIndiaBatterUncapped20
64Varnika SinghIndiaBatterUncapped10
68Uma KashviIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
69Amandeep KaurIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
70Joshitha VJIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
71Khushi BhatiaIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped10
72Riya ChaudhariIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped10
74Pragya RawatIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped10
75Anshu ApurvaIndiaBowlerUncapped10
76Yashasvi KattaIndiaBowlerUncapped20
77Nandhana SridharanIndiaBowlerUncapped10
78Jyoti ThakurIndiaBowlerUncapped10
79Gargi WankarIndiaBowlerUncapped10
80Apeksha AnandIndiaBowlerUncapped10
81Nikita ChauhanIndiaBowlerUncapped10
83Shreya ShrivasIndiaBowlerUncapped10
84Poonam SoniIndiaBowlerUncapped10
89Monika DeviIndiaBatterUncapped10
90Divya GaneshIndiaBatterUncapped10
91Bhavana GoplaniIndiaBatterUncapped10
92Harsimran KaurIndiaBatterUncapped10
93Ayesha ShaikhIndiaBatterUncapped10
94Inchara UmeshIndiaBatterUncapped10
95Nazma KhanIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
96Vidhi ParmarIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
97Deeksha SharmaIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
98Shivi SharmaIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
99Kanishka ThakurIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
100Gongadi TrishaIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
101Sandhya ChhetriIndiaBowlerUncapped10
102Ramyashri KNIndiaBowlerUncapped10
103Chandni SharmaIndiaBowlerUncapped10
104Sumiti SoniIndiaBowlerUncapped10
105Akshita BhagatIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
108Aayushi ShuklaIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
109Anaadi TagdeIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
110Triveni VashisthaIndiaAll-RounderUncapped20
111Manali DakshiniIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
112Roshini KiranIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
113Palnati Rishika KrishnanIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
114Henrietta PereiraIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
115Tanisha SinghIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
116Sonal ThakurIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
117Keerthana BalakrishnanIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
119Salonee DangoreIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
120Arya GohaneIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
122Nalla ReddyIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
123Suman MeenaIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
124Sonia MendhiyaIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
125Anshu NagarIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
126Dnyaneshwari PatilIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
127Sahana PawarIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
128Karri PoojithaIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
129Kaku BarmanIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
130Bidisha DeyIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
131Shishira GowdaIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
132Dimple KanwarIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
133Sonali SinghIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
134Mithila VinodIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
135Fatima JafferIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
136Karnika KarthickIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
137Ishita KhaleIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
138Pragya RawatIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
139Neetu SinghIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
140Soumya SinghIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
141Jazmine GillIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
142Bharati SinghIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
143Kalpana SinghIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
144Palak SinghIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
145Rekha SinghIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
146Nisha VermaIndiaAll-RounderUncapped10
 

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First Published: Oct 20 2026 | 10:36 AM IST