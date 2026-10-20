WPL 2027 auction: Check full list of players set to go under the hammer
The auction pool comprises 119 Indian players, including 22 capped and 97 uncapped cricketers, and 27 overseas players, including six from Associate Nations
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
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The players' auction for the Women's Premier League (WPL) is all set to take place on Wednesday, October 28, in Kochi, Kerala, with 146 players set to go under the hammer for 27 available slots across the five participating teams. Of these, 20 slots are reserved for Indian players and seven for overseas recruits.
The auction pool comprises 119 Indian players, including 22 capped and 97 uncapped cricketers, and 27 overseas players, including six from Associate Nations. England's Sophia Dunkley and Australia's Sophie Molineux have registered at the highest base price of Rs 50 lakh. Meanwhile, G Kamalini, Kiran Navgire, Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen have set their base prices at Rs 40 lakh.
Molineux, Dunkley in the top base-price list
Sophia Dunkley and Sophie Molineux headline the WPL 2027 auction list with a base price of Rs 50 lakh. Four players — G Kamalini, Kiran Navgire, Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen — have registered at the next-highest base price of Rs 40 lakh.
A total of 30 players have set their base prices at Rs 30 lakh, including Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Chloe Tryon and Sneh Rana. Four players have registered at Rs 20 lakh, while the remaining 106 players are listed at Rs 10 lakh.
WPL 2027 auction: Remaining purse and open slots for all five teams
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru released four players, including Grace Harris. Gujarat Giants retained 15 players and released four, including Danni Wyatt-Hodge. Mumbai Indians retained 11 players and released six, while Delhi Capitals retained 13 and released six, including Lizelle Lee and Sneh Rana.
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UP Warriorz made the most releases, parting ways with nine players, including Deandra Dottin, Chloe Tryon and Kiran Navgire. They also traded Tara Norris to Mumbai Indians for Rs 10 lakh, leaving them with the largest remaining purse of Rs 3.75 crore and eight slots to fill at the auction.
Remaining purse and open slots of all five teams
|Team
|Purse available
|Total slots
|Indian slots
|Overseas slots
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|₹1.15 crore
|5
|3
|2
|Mumbai Indians
|₹90 lakh
|6
|6
|0
|Delhi Capitals
|₹1.10 crore
|5
|4
|1
|Gujarat Giants
|₹1.25 crore
|3
|2
|1
|UP Warriorz
|₹3.75 crore
|8
|5
|3
Full list of shortlisted players for WPL 2027 auction
Indian players capped:
|List Sr. No.
|Player
|Country / association
|Role
|C/U/A status
|Reserve price (₹ lakh)
|1
|Raghvi Bist
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|3
|Tejal Hasabnis
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|4
|G. Kamalini
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|40
|5
|Kiran Navgire
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|40
|6
|Ayushi Soni
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|30
|11
|Sneh Rana
|India
|All-Rounder
|Capped
|30
|12
|Taniyaa Bhatia
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|30
|13
|Uma Chetry
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|30
|14
|Nuzhat Parween
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|30
|15
|Sushma Verma
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|30
|18
|Titas Sadhu
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|19
|Saima Thakor
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|21
|Saika Ishaque
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|22
|Priya Mishra
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|24
|Asha Sobhana
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|56
|Preeti Bose
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|57
|Shuchi Upadhyay
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|58
|Devika Vaidya
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|85
|Simran Bahadur
|India
|All-Rounder
|Capped
|30
|86
|Mona Meshram
|India
|All-Rounder
|Capped
|30
|87
|Anjali Sarvani
|India
|All-Rounder
|Capped
|30
|88
|Meghna Singh
|India
|All-Rounder
|Capped
|30
Overseas players:
|List Sr. No.
|Player
|Country / association
|Role
|C/U/A status
|Reserve price (₹ lakh)
|2
|Sophia Dunkley
|England
|Batter
|Capped
|50
|7
|Chamari Athapaththu
|Sri Lanka
|All-Rounder
|Capped
|30
|8
|Grace Harris
|Australia
|All-Rounder
|Capped
|30
|9
|Sophie Molineux
|Australia
|All-Rounder
|Capped
|50
|10
|Orla Prendergast
|Ireland
|All-Rounder
|Capped
|30
|16
|Mithali Ayodya
|Sri Lanka
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|17
|Rosemary Mair
|New Zealand
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|20
|Tayla Vlaeminck
|Australia
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|23
|Nonkululeko Mlaba
|South Africa
|Bowler
|Capped
|30
|32
|Tess Flintoff
|Australia
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|35
|Charli Knott
|Australia
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|38
|Sarah Bryce
|Scotland
|Wicketkeeper
|Associate
|10
|46
|Samantha Bates
|Australia
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|51
|Annerie Dercksen
|South Africa
|All-Rounder
|Capped
|30
|52
|Heather Graham
|Australia
|All-Rounder
|Capped
|40
|53
|Jess Jonassen
|Australia
|All-Rounder
|Capped
|40
|54
|Kayla Reyneke
|South Africa
|All-Rounder
|Capped
|30
|55
|Chloe Tryon
|South Africa
|All-Rounder
|Capped
|30
|65
|Maitlan Brown
|Australia
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|66
|Kathryn Bryce
|Scotland
|All-Rounder
|Associate
|10
|67
|Darcey Carter
|Scotland
|All-Rounder
|Associate
|10
|73
|Babette De Leede
|Netherland
|Wicketkeeper
|Associate
|10
|82
|Kirstie Gordon
|Scotland
|Bowler
|Associate
|10
|106
|Esha Oza
|UAE
|All-Rounder
|Associate
|10
|107
|Maddie Penna
|Australia
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|118
|Kira Chathli
|England
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|121
|Milly Illingworth
|Australia
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
Indian players uncapped:
|List Sr. No.
|Player
|Country / association
|Role
|C/U/A status
|Reserve price (₹ lakh)
|25
|Vrinda Dinesh
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|26
|Humairaa Kaazi
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|27
|Disha Kasat
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|28
|Gautami Naik
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|29
|Shweta Sehrawat
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|30
|Purvaja Verlekar
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|31
|Sujata Dey
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|33
|Poonam Khemnar
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|34
|Anandita Kishor
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|36
|Pragati Singh
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|37
|Bhavika Ahire
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10
|39
|Latika Inamdar
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10
|40
|Shivani Singh
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10
|41
|Rima Ekka
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|42
|Shraddha Pokharkar
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|43
|Yashasri S
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|44
|Shabnam Shakil
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|45
|Eddla Srujana
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|47
|Bharti Rawal
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|48
|Shanu Sen
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|49
|Parunika Sisodia
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|50
|Sonam Yadav
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|59
|Saanika Chalke
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|60
|Pranavi Chandra
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|61
|Ira Jadhav
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|62
|Shraddha Nabira
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|63
|Tanisha Ohlan
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|64
|Varnika Singh
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|68
|Uma Kashvi
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|69
|Amandeep Kaur
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|70
|Joshitha VJ
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|71
|Khushi Bhatia
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10
|72
|Riya Chaudhari
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10
|74
|Pragya Rawat
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10
|75
|Anshu Apurva
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|76
|Yashasvi Katta
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|77
|Nandhana Sridharan
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|78
|Jyoti Thakur
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|79
|Gargi Wankar
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|80
|Apeksha Anand
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|81
|Nikita Chauhan
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|83
|Shreya Shrivas
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|84
|Poonam Soni
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|89
|Monika Devi
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|90
|Divya Ganesh
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|91
|Bhavana Goplani
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|92
|Harsimran Kaur
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|93
|Ayesha Shaikh
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|94
|Inchara Umesh
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10
|95
|Nazma Khan
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|96
|Vidhi Parmar
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|97
|Deeksha Sharma
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|98
|Shivi Sharma
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|99
|Kanishka Thakur
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|100
|Gongadi Trisha
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|101
|Sandhya Chhetri
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|102
|Ramyashri KN
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|103
|Chandni Sharma
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|104
|Sumiti Soni
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10
|105
|Akshita Bhagat
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|108
|Aayushi Shukla
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|109
|Anaadi Tagde
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|110
|Triveni Vashistha
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|111
|Manali Dakshini
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|112
|Roshini Kiran
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|113
|Palnati Rishika Krishnan
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|114
|Henrietta Pereira
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|115
|Tanisha Singh
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|116
|Sonal Thakur
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|117
|Keerthana Balakrishnan
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|119
|Salonee Dangore
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|120
|Arya Gohane
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|122
|Nalla Reddy
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|123
|Suman Meena
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|124
|Sonia Mendhiya
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|125
|Anshu Nagar
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|126
|Dnyaneshwari Patil
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|127
|Sahana Pawar
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|128
|Karri Poojitha
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|129
|Kaku Barman
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|130
|Bidisha Dey
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|131
|Shishira Gowda
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|132
|Dimple Kanwar
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|133
|Sonali Singh
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|134
|Mithila Vinod
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|135
|Fatima Jaffer
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|136
|Karnika Karthick
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|137
|Ishita Khale
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|138
|Pragya Rawat
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|139
|Neetu Singh
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|140
|Soumya Singh
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|141
|Jazmine Gill
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|142
|Bharati Singh
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|143
|Kalpana Singh
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|144
|Palak Singh
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|145
|Rekha Singh
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
|146
|Nisha Verma
|India
|All-Rounder
|Uncapped
|10
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First Published: Oct 20 2026 | 10:36 AM IST