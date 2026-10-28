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WPL 2027 auction: Molineux most expensive player; joins UPW for Rs 1.1cr

Molineux has previously featured in the WPL 2024 and 2025 seasons, playing 10 games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux (centre)

Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux (centre)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

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Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux became the most expensive player at the WPL 2027 auction as she joined the UP Warriorz squad for Rs 1.1 crore and, so far, has been the only player to cross the Rs 1 crore mark.
 
Molineux previously featured in the WPL 2024 and 2025 seasons, playing 10 games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. She was also a key figure in RCB's maiden title win in 2024. She missed the WPL 2026 season due to a hip injury before being released by the defending champions ahead of the 2027 auction and subsequently signed by UP Warriorz.
 
The auction is still underway, with 17 slots still up for grabs. However, with only RCB and UPW having over Rs 1 crore left in their purses, Molineux’s record is unlikely to be broken.
 

Kiran Navgire most expensive Indian player at Rs 75 lakh

India batter Kiran Navgire has so far been the most expensive Indian player at the WPL 2027 mini-auction, with Delhi Capitals Women signing her for Rs 75 lakh against a base price of Rs 40 lakh.
 
Gujarat Giants bought batter Gunalan Kamalini for Rs 40 lakh, while UP Warriorz signed all-rounder Sneh Rana and wicketkeeper-batter Sushma Verma for Rs 30 lakh each. Mumbai Indians Women acquired wicketkeeper-batter Latika Inamdar and batter Disha Kasat for Rs 10 lakh each. 

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Big names that went unsold

Several experienced players went unsold at the WPL 2027 mini-auction in Kochi, including England batter Sophie Dunkley, Sri Lanka all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu and India spinner Saika Ishaque. Australia all-rounder Charli Knott and New Zealand bowler Rosemary Mair were also among those who failed to attract bids.
 
Other notable names left unsold included India bowlers Asha Sobhana, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu and Saima Thakor, along with South Africa spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba and Australia fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck. Scotland wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Bryce and India wicketkeeper-batter Taniya Bhatia also went unsold.
 
Sophie Dunkley and Chamari Athapaththu had base prices of Rs 50 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, respectively, while Saika Ishaque, Asha Sobhana and Priya Mishra were listed at Rs 30 lakh each.
 
WPL 2027 auction: Full list of players sold
 
PlayerCountryTeamPrice (RS in Crore)C/U
Sophie MolineuxAustraliaUP Warriorz1.1Capped
Kiran NavgireIndiaDelhi Capitals0.75Capped
G KamaliniIndiaGujarat Giants0.4Capped
Orla PrendergastIrelandGujarat Giants0.3Capped
Grace HarrisAustraliaUP Warriorz0.3Capped
Sneh RanaIndiaUP Warriorz0.3Capped
Sushma VermaIndiaUP Warriorz0.3Capped
Disha KasatIndiaMumbai Indians0.1Uncapped
Latika InamdarIndiaMumbai Indians0.1Uncapped
Bharti RawalIndiaMumbai Indians0.1Uncapped
 

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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 7:17 PM IST