WPL 2027: Check full squads and salaries of players across all five teams

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction concluded in Kochi, Kerala, on Wednesday, with the five franchises filling 25 of the 27 available slots. A total of 146 players had been shortlisted for the auction, which saw teams look to address gaps in their squads ahead of the upcoming season.

Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux emerged as the most expensive signing, joining UP Warriorz (UPW) for Rs 1.1 crore. Delhi Capitals (DC) secured Indian batter Kiran Navgire for Rs 75 lakh, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) signed Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen for Rs 40 lakh. Gujarat Giants (GG) also strengthened their batting options by acquiring wicketkeeper-batter Gunalan Kamalini for Rs 40 lakh, while Mumbai Indians (MI) focused on uncapped players, with Shweta Sehrawat (Rs 20 lakh) being their most expensive player among the six buys.

A total of 25 players were signed by all five teams during the WPL 2027 auction, with UPW buying the most players, i.e., eight, while GG bought the fewest players, i.e., three.

UPW, GG and MI acquired full-strength 18-member squads for the upcoming season, while DC and defending champions RCB finished their auctions with 17 players each in their squads.

ALSO READ: WPL 2027 auction: Molineux most expensive player; joins UPW for Rs 1.1cr The auction followed the player retention process, during which franchises decided which members of their existing squads to keep for the 2027 season. The mini-auction then gave teams an opportunity to fill the remaining slots and strengthen their combinations within their available budgets.

Here is the complete team-wise list of WPL 2027 players across all five teams, along with their salaries.

Mumbai Indians

No. Player Country Role Salary (Rs cr) Team Retained/Bought in 2027 auction 1 Nat Sciver-Brunt England Allrounder 3.50 MIW Retained 2 Amelia Kerr New Zealand Allrounder 3.00 MIW Retained 3 Harmanpreet Kaur India Allrounder 2.50 MIW Retained 4 Hayley Matthews West Indies Allrounder 1.75 MIW Retained 5 Amanjot Kaur India Allrounder 1.00 MIW Retained 6 Sajeevan Sajana India Allrounder 0.75 MIW Retained 7 Shabnim Ismail South Africa Bowler 0.60 MIW Retained 8 Nicola Carey Australia Allrounder 0.30 MIW Retained 9 Vaishnavi Sharma India Bowler 0.30 MIW Retained 10 Shweta Sehrawat India Batter 0.20 MIW Bought in 2027 auction 11 Sanskriti Gupta India Bowler 0.20 MIW Retained 12 Akshita Bhagat India Allrounder 0.10 MIW Bought in 2027 auction 13 Bharti Rawal India Bowler 0.10 MIW Bought in 2027 auction 14 Disha Kasat India Batter 0.10 MIW Bought in 2027 auction 15 Latika Inamdar India WK-Batter 0.10 MIW Bought in 2027 auction 16 Rahila Firdous India WK-Batter 0.10 MIW Retained 17 Sanika Chalke India Batter 0.10 MIW Bought in 2027 auction 18 Tara Norris USA Bowler 0.10 MIW Traded from UPW

Delhi Capitals

No. Player Country Role Salary (Rs cr) Team Retained/Bought in 2027 auction 1 Annabel Sutherland Australia Allrounder 2.20 DCW Retained 2 Jemimah Rodrigues India Batter 2.20 DCW Retained 3 Marizanne Kapp South Africa Allrounder 2.20 DCW Retained 4 Shafali Verma India Allrounder 2.20 DCW Retained 5 Shree Charani India Bowler 1.30 DCW Retained 6 Chinelle Henry West Indies Allrounder 1.30 DCW Retained 7 Laura Wolvaardt South Africa Batter 1.10 DCW Retained 8 Kiran Navgire India Batter 0.75 DCW Bought in 2027 auction 9 Niki Prasad India Batter 0.50 DCW Retained 10 Minnu Mani India Bowler 0.40 DCW Retained 11 Nandani Sharma India Bowler 0.20 DCW Retained 12 Deeya Yadav India Batter 0.10 DCW Retained 13 Kashvi Kandikuppa India Allrounder 0.10 DCW Bought in 2027 auction 14 Kirstie Gordon Scotland Bowler 0.10 DCW Bought in 2027 auction 15 Lucy Hamilton Australia Allrounder 0.10 DCW Retained 16 Mamatha Madiwala India WK-Batter 0.10 DCW Retained 17 Nazma Khan India Allrounder 0.10 DCW Bought in 2027 auction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

No. Player Country Role Salary (Rs cr) Team Retained/Bought in 2027 auction 1 Smriti Mandhana India Batter 3.50 RCBW Retained 2 Richa Ghosh India WK-Batter 2.75 RCBW Retained 3 Ellyse Perry Australia Allrounder 2.00 RCBW Retained 4 Pooja Vastrakar India Bowler 0.85 RCBW Retained 5 Arundhati Reddy India Bowler 0.75 RCBW Retained 6 Nadine de Klerk South Africa Allrounder 0.65 RCBW Retained 7 Radha Yadav India Bowler 0.65 RCBW Retained 8 Georgia Voll Australia Batter 0.60 RCBW Retained 9 Shreyanka Patil India Allrounder 0.60 RCBW Retained 10 Jess Jonassen Australia Allrounder 0.40 RCBW Bought in 2027 auction 11 Chloe Tryon South Africa Allrounder 0.30 RCBW Bought in 2027 auction 12 Sayali Satghare India Allrounder 0.30 RCBW Retained 13 Tejal Hasabnis India Batter 0.30 RCBW Bought in 2027 auction 14 Prema Rawat India Allrounder 0.20 RCBW Retained 15 Prathyoosha Kumar India WK-Batter 0.10 RCBW Retained 16 Vrinda Dinesh India Batter 0.10 RCBW Bought in 2027 auction

Gujarat Giants

No. Player Country Role Salary (Rs cr) Team Retained/Bought in 2027 auction 1 Ashleigh Gardner Australia Allrounder 3.50 GGTW Retained 2 Beth Mooney Australia WK-Batter 2.50 GGTW Retained 3 Sophie Devine New Zealand Allrounder 2.00 GGTW Retained 4 Georgia Wareham Australia Allrounder 1.00 GGTW Retained 5 Bharti Fulmali India Batter 0.70 GGTW Retained 6 Kashvee Gautam India Bowler 0.65 GGTW Retained 7 Renuka Singh Thakur India Bowler 0.60 GGTW Retained 8 Kim Garth Australia Allrounder 0.50 GGTW Retained 9 Yastika Bhatia India WK-Batter 0.50 GGTW Retained 10 Anushka Sharma India Allrounder 0.45 GGTW Retained 11 Tanuja Kanwer India Bowler 0.45 GGTW Retained 12 Gunalan Kamalini India Batter 0.40 GGTW Bought in 2027 auction 13 Rajeshwari Gayakwad India Bowler 0.40 GGTW Retained 14 Kanika Ahuja India Allrounder 0.30 GGTW Retained 15 Orla Prendergast Ireland Allrounder 0.30 GGTW Bought in 2027 auction 16 Happy Kumari India Bowler 0.10 GGTW Retained 17 Jintimani Kalita India Bowler 0.10 GGTW Retained 18 Samaira Raghav India Allrounder 0.10 GGTW Bought in 2027 auction

UP Warriorz