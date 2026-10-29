WPL 2027: Check full squads and salaries of players across all five teams
A total of 25 players were signed by all five teams during the WPL 2027 auction, with UPW buying the most players, i.e., eight, while GG bought the fewest, i.e., three
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction concluded in Kochi, Kerala, on Wednesday, with the five franchises filling 25 of the 27 available slots. A total of 146 players had been shortlisted for the auction, which saw teams look to address gaps in their squads ahead of the upcoming season.
Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux emerged as the most expensive signing, joining UP Warriorz (UPW) for Rs 1.1 crore. Delhi Capitals (DC) secured Indian batter Kiran Navgire for Rs 75 lakh, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) signed Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen for Rs 40 lakh. Gujarat Giants (GG) also strengthened their batting options by acquiring wicketkeeper-batter Gunalan Kamalini for Rs 40 lakh, while Mumbai Indians (MI) focused on uncapped players, with Shweta Sehrawat (Rs 20 lakh) being their most expensive player among the six buys.
A total of 25 players were signed by all five teams during the WPL 2027 auction, with UPW buying the most players, i.e., eight, while GG bought the fewest players, i.e., three.
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UPW, GG and MI acquired full-strength 18-member squads for the upcoming season, while DC and defending champions RCB finished their auctions with 17 players each in their squads.
The auction followed the player retention process, during which franchises decided which members of their existing squads to keep for the 2027 season. The mini-auction then gave teams an opportunity to fill the remaining slots and strengthen their combinations within their available budgets.
Here is the complete team-wise list of WPL 2027 players across all five teams, along with their salaries.
Mumbai Indians
|No.
|Player
|Country
|Role
|Salary (Rs cr)
|Team
|Retained/Bought in 2027 auction
|1
|Nat Sciver-Brunt
|England
|Allrounder
|3.50
|MIW
|Retained
|2
|Amelia Kerr
|New Zealand
|Allrounder
|3.00
|MIW
|Retained
|3
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|India
|Allrounder
|2.50
|MIW
|Retained
|4
|Hayley Matthews
|West Indies
|Allrounder
|1.75
|MIW
|Retained
|5
|Amanjot Kaur
|India
|Allrounder
|1.00
|MIW
|Retained
|6
|Sajeevan Sajana
|India
|Allrounder
|0.75
|MIW
|Retained
|7
|Shabnim Ismail
|South Africa
|Bowler
|0.60
|MIW
|Retained
|8
|Nicola Carey
|Australia
|Allrounder
|0.30
|MIW
|Retained
|9
|Vaishnavi Sharma
|India
|Bowler
|0.30
|MIW
|Retained
|10
|Shweta Sehrawat
|India
|Batter
|0.20
|MIW
|Bought in 2027 auction
|11
|Sanskriti Gupta
|India
|Bowler
|0.20
|MIW
|Retained
|12
|Akshita Bhagat
|India
|Allrounder
|0.10
|MIW
|Bought in 2027 auction
|13
|Bharti Rawal
|India
|Bowler
|0.10
|MIW
|Bought in 2027 auction
|14
|Disha Kasat
|India
|Batter
|0.10
|MIW
|Bought in 2027 auction
|15
|Latika Inamdar
|India
|WK-Batter
|0.10
|MIW
|Bought in 2027 auction
|16
|Rahila Firdous
|India
|WK-Batter
|0.10
|MIW
|Retained
|17
|Sanika Chalke
|India
|Batter
|0.10
|MIW
|Bought in 2027 auction
|18
|Tara Norris
|USA
|Bowler
|0.10
|MIW
|Traded from UPW
Delhi Capitals
|No.
|Player
|Country
|Role
|Salary (Rs cr)
|Team
|Retained/Bought in 2027 auction
|1
|Annabel Sutherland
|Australia
|Allrounder
|2.20
|DCW
|Retained
|2
|Jemimah Rodrigues
|India
|Batter
|2.20
|DCW
|Retained
|3
|Marizanne Kapp
|South Africa
|Allrounder
|2.20
|DCW
|Retained
|4
|Shafali Verma
|India
|Allrounder
|2.20
|DCW
|Retained
|5
|Shree Charani
|India
|Bowler
|1.30
|DCW
|Retained
|6
|Chinelle Henry
|West Indies
|Allrounder
|1.30
|DCW
|Retained
|7
|Laura Wolvaardt
|South Africa
|Batter
|1.10
|DCW
|Retained
|8
|Kiran Navgire
|India
|Batter
|0.75
|DCW
|Bought in 2027 auction
|9
|Niki Prasad
|India
|Batter
|0.50
|DCW
|Retained
|10
|Minnu Mani
|India
|Bowler
|0.40
|DCW
|Retained
|11
|Nandani Sharma
|India
|Bowler
|0.20
|DCW
|Retained
|12
|Deeya Yadav
|India
|Batter
|0.10
|DCW
|Retained
|13
|Kashvi Kandikuppa
|India
|Allrounder
|0.10
|DCW
|Bought in 2027 auction
|14
|Kirstie Gordon
|Scotland
|Bowler
|0.10
|DCW
|Bought in 2027 auction
|15
|Lucy Hamilton
|Australia
|Allrounder
|0.10
|DCW
|Retained
|16
|Mamatha Madiwala
|India
|WK-Batter
|0.10
|DCW
|Retained
|17
|Nazma Khan
|India
|Allrounder
|0.10
|DCW
|Bought in 2027 auction
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|No.
|Player
|Country
|Role
|Salary (Rs cr)
|Team
|Retained/Bought in 2027 auction
|1
|Smriti Mandhana
|India
|Batter
|3.50
|RCBW
|Retained
|2
|Richa Ghosh
|India
|WK-Batter
|2.75
|RCBW
|Retained
|3
|Ellyse Perry
|Australia
|Allrounder
|2.00
|RCBW
|Retained
|4
|Pooja Vastrakar
|India
|Bowler
|0.85
|RCBW
|Retained
|5
|Arundhati Reddy
|India
|Bowler
|0.75
|RCBW
|Retained
|6
|Nadine de Klerk
|South Africa
|Allrounder
|0.65
|RCBW
|Retained
|7
|Radha Yadav
|India
|Bowler
|0.65
|RCBW
|Retained
|8
|Georgia Voll
|Australia
|Batter
|0.60
|RCBW
|Retained
|9
|Shreyanka Patil
|India
|Allrounder
|0.60
|RCBW
|Retained
|10
|Jess Jonassen
|Australia
|Allrounder
|0.40
|RCBW
|Bought in 2027 auction
|11
|Chloe Tryon
|South Africa
|Allrounder
|0.30
|RCBW
|Bought in 2027 auction
|12
|Sayali Satghare
|India
|Allrounder
|0.30
|RCBW
|Retained
|13
|Tejal Hasabnis
|India
|Batter
|0.30
|RCBW
|Bought in 2027 auction
|14
|Prema Rawat
|India
|Allrounder
|0.20
|RCBW
|Retained
|15
|Prathyoosha Kumar
|India
|WK-Batter
|0.10
|RCBW
|Retained
|16
|Vrinda Dinesh
|India
|Batter
|0.10
|RCBW
|Bought in 2027 auction
Gujarat Giants
|No.
|Player
|Country
|Role
|Salary (Rs cr)
|Team
|Retained/Bought in 2027 auction
|1
|Ashleigh Gardner
|Australia
|Allrounder
|3.50
|GGTW
|Retained
|2
|Beth Mooney
|Australia
|WK-Batter
|2.50
|GGTW
|Retained
|3
|Sophie Devine
|New Zealand
|Allrounder
|2.00
|GGTW
|Retained
|4
|Georgia Wareham
|Australia
|Allrounder
|1.00
|GGTW
|Retained
|5
|Bharti Fulmali
|India
|Batter
|0.70
|GGTW
|Retained
|6
|Kashvee Gautam
|India
|Bowler
|0.65
|GGTW
|Retained
|7
|Renuka Singh Thakur
|India
|Bowler
|0.60
|GGTW
|Retained
|8
|Kim Garth
|Australia
|Allrounder
|0.50
|GGTW
|Retained
|9
|Yastika Bhatia
|India
|WK-Batter
|0.50
|GGTW
|Retained
|10
|Anushka Sharma
|India
|Allrounder
|0.45
|GGTW
|Retained
|11
|Tanuja Kanwer
|India
|Bowler
|0.45
|GGTW
|Retained
|12
|Gunalan Kamalini
|India
|Batter
|0.40
|GGTW
|Bought in 2027 auction
|13
|Rajeshwari Gayakwad
|India
|Bowler
|0.40
|GGTW
|Retained
|14
|Kanika Ahuja
|India
|Allrounder
|0.30
|GGTW
|Retained
|15
|Orla Prendergast
|Ireland
|Allrounder
|0.30
|GGTW
|Bought in 2027 auction
|16
|Happy Kumari
|India
|Bowler
|0.10
|GGTW
|Retained
|17
|Jintimani Kalita
|India
|Bowler
|0.10
|GGTW
|Retained
|18
|Samaira Raghav
|India
|Allrounder
|0.10
|GGTW
|Bought in 2027 auction
UP Warriorz
|No.
|Player
|Country
|Role
|Salary (Rs cr)
|Team
|Retained/Bought in 2027 auction
|1
|Deepti Sharma
|India
|Allrounder
|3.20
|UPW
|Retained
|2
|Shikha Pandey
|India
|Bowler
|2.40
|UPW
|Retained
|3
|Meg Lanning
|Australia
|Batter
|1.90
|UPW
|Retained
|4
|Phoebe Litchfield
|Australia
|Batter
|1.20
|UPW
|Retained
|5
|Sophie Molineux
|Australia
|Allrounder
|1.10
|UPW
|Bought in 2027 auction
|6
|Sophie Ecclestone
|England
|Bowler
|0.85
|UPW
|Retained
|7
|Harleen Deol
|India
|Batter
|0.50
|UPW
|Retained
|8
|Kranti Gaud
|India
|Bowler
|0.50
|UPW
|Retained
|9
|Pratika Rawal
|India
|Batter
|0.50
|UPW
|Retained
|10
|Asha Sobhana Joy
|India
|Bowler
|0.30
|UPW
|Bought in 2027 auction
|11
|Grace Harris
|Australia
|Allrounder
|0.30
|UPW
|Bought in 2027 auction
|12
|Sneh Rana
|India
|Allrounder
|0.30
|UPW
|Bought in 2027 auction
|13
|Sushma Verma
|India
|WK-Batter
|0.30
|UPW
|Bought in 2027 auction
|14
|Kathryn Bryce
|Scotland
|Allrounder
|0.10
|UPW
|Bought in 2027 auction
|15
|Manali Dakshini
|India
|Allrounder
|0.10
|UPW
|Bought in 2027 auction
|16
|Sahana Pawar
|India
|Allrounder
|0.10
|UPW
|Bought in 2027 auction
|17
|Shipra Giri
|India
|WK-Batter
|0.10
|UPW
|Retained
|18
|Simran Shaikh
|India
|Batter
|0.10
|UPW
|Retained
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First Published: Oct 29 2026 | 10:00 AM IST