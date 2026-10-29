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WPL 2027: Check full squads and salaries of players across all five teams

A total of 25 players were signed by all five teams during the WPL 2027 auction, with UPW buying the most players, i.e., eight, while GG bought the fewest, i.e., three

WPL 2027 squad list

WPL 2027 squad list

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2026 | 10:02 AM IST
The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction concluded in Kochi, Kerala, on Wednesday, with the five franchises filling 25 of the 27 available slots. A total of 146 players had been shortlisted for the auction, which saw teams look to address gaps in their squads ahead of the upcoming season.
 
Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux emerged as the most expensive signing, joining UP Warriorz (UPW) for Rs 1.1 crore. Delhi Capitals (DC) secured Indian batter Kiran Navgire for Rs 75 lakh, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) signed Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen for Rs 40 lakh. Gujarat Giants (GG) also strengthened their batting options by acquiring wicketkeeper-batter Gunalan Kamalini for Rs 40 lakh, while Mumbai Indians (MI) focused on uncapped players, with Shweta Sehrawat (Rs 20 lakh) being their most expensive player among the six buys.
 
 
A total of 25 players were signed by all five teams during the WPL 2027 auction, with UPW buying the most players, i.e., eight, while GG bought the fewest players, i.e., three.

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UPW, GG and MI acquired full-strength 18-member squads for the upcoming season, while DC and defending champions RCB finished their auctions with 17 players each in their squads.
 
The auction followed the player retention process, during which franchises decided which members of their existing squads to keep for the 2027 season. The mini-auction then gave teams an opportunity to fill the remaining slots and strengthen their combinations within their available budgets. 
 
Here is the complete team-wise list of WPL 2027 players across all five teams, along with their salaries.

Mumbai Indians

No.PlayerCountryRoleSalary (Rs cr)TeamRetained/Bought in 2027 auction
1Nat Sciver-BruntEnglandAllrounder3.50MIWRetained
2Amelia KerrNew ZealandAllrounder3.00MIWRetained
3Harmanpreet KaurIndiaAllrounder2.50MIWRetained
4Hayley MatthewsWest IndiesAllrounder1.75MIWRetained
5Amanjot KaurIndiaAllrounder1.00MIWRetained
6Sajeevan SajanaIndiaAllrounder0.75MIWRetained
7Shabnim IsmailSouth AfricaBowler0.60MIWRetained
8Nicola CareyAustraliaAllrounder0.30MIWRetained
9Vaishnavi SharmaIndiaBowler0.30MIWRetained
10Shweta SehrawatIndiaBatter0.20MIWBought in 2027 auction
11Sanskriti GuptaIndiaBowler0.20MIWRetained
12Akshita BhagatIndiaAllrounder0.10MIWBought in 2027 auction
13Bharti RawalIndiaBowler0.10MIWBought in 2027 auction
14Disha KasatIndiaBatter0.10MIWBought in 2027 auction
15Latika InamdarIndiaWK-Batter0.10MIWBought in 2027 auction
16Rahila FirdousIndiaWK-Batter0.10MIWRetained
17Sanika ChalkeIndiaBatter0.10MIWBought in 2027 auction
18Tara NorrisUSABowler0.10MIWTraded from UPW

Delhi Capitals

No.PlayerCountryRoleSalary (Rs cr)TeamRetained/Bought in 2027 auction
1Annabel SutherlandAustraliaAllrounder2.20DCWRetained
2Jemimah RodriguesIndiaBatter2.20DCWRetained
3Marizanne KappSouth AfricaAllrounder2.20DCWRetained
4Shafali VermaIndiaAllrounder2.20DCWRetained
5Shree CharaniIndiaBowler1.30DCWRetained
6Chinelle HenryWest IndiesAllrounder1.30DCWRetained
7Laura WolvaardtSouth AfricaBatter1.10DCWRetained
8Kiran NavgireIndiaBatter0.75DCWBought in 2027 auction
9Niki PrasadIndiaBatter0.50DCWRetained
10Minnu ManiIndiaBowler0.40DCWRetained
11Nandani SharmaIndiaBowler0.20DCWRetained
12Deeya YadavIndiaBatter0.10DCWRetained
13Kashvi KandikuppaIndiaAllrounder0.10DCWBought in 2027 auction
14Kirstie GordonScotlandBowler0.10DCWBought in 2027 auction
15Lucy HamiltonAustraliaAllrounder0.10DCWRetained
16Mamatha MadiwalaIndiaWK-Batter0.10DCWRetained
17Nazma KhanIndiaAllrounder0.10DCWBought in 2027 auction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

No.PlayerCountryRoleSalary (Rs cr)TeamRetained/Bought in 2027 auction
1Smriti MandhanaIndiaBatter3.50RCBWRetained
2Richa GhoshIndiaWK-Batter2.75RCBWRetained
3Ellyse PerryAustraliaAllrounder2.00RCBWRetained
4Pooja VastrakarIndiaBowler0.85RCBWRetained
5Arundhati ReddyIndiaBowler0.75RCBWRetained
6Nadine de KlerkSouth AfricaAllrounder0.65RCBWRetained
7Radha YadavIndiaBowler0.65RCBWRetained
8Georgia VollAustraliaBatter0.60RCBWRetained
9Shreyanka PatilIndiaAllrounder0.60RCBWRetained
10Jess JonassenAustraliaAllrounder0.40RCBWBought in 2027 auction
11Chloe TryonSouth AfricaAllrounder0.30RCBWBought in 2027 auction
12Sayali SatghareIndiaAllrounder0.30RCBWRetained
13Tejal HasabnisIndiaBatter0.30RCBWBought in 2027 auction
14Prema RawatIndiaAllrounder0.20RCBWRetained
15Prathyoosha KumarIndiaWK-Batter0.10RCBWRetained
16Vrinda DineshIndiaBatter0.10RCBWBought in 2027 auction

Gujarat Giants

No.PlayerCountryRoleSalary (Rs cr)TeamRetained/Bought in 2027 auction
1Ashleigh GardnerAustraliaAllrounder3.50GGTWRetained
2Beth MooneyAustraliaWK-Batter2.50GGTWRetained
3Sophie DevineNew ZealandAllrounder2.00GGTWRetained
4Georgia WarehamAustraliaAllrounder1.00GGTWRetained
5Bharti FulmaliIndiaBatter0.70GGTWRetained
6Kashvee GautamIndiaBowler0.65GGTWRetained
7Renuka Singh ThakurIndiaBowler0.60GGTWRetained
8Kim GarthAustraliaAllrounder0.50GGTWRetained
9Yastika BhatiaIndiaWK-Batter0.50GGTWRetained
10Anushka SharmaIndiaAllrounder0.45GGTWRetained
11Tanuja KanwerIndiaBowler0.45GGTWRetained
12Gunalan KamaliniIndiaBatter0.40GGTWBought in 2027 auction
13Rajeshwari GayakwadIndiaBowler0.40GGTWRetained
14Kanika AhujaIndiaAllrounder0.30GGTWRetained
15Orla PrendergastIrelandAllrounder0.30GGTWBought in 2027 auction
16Happy KumariIndiaBowler0.10GGTWRetained
17Jintimani KalitaIndiaBowler0.10GGTWRetained
18Samaira RaghavIndiaAllrounder0.10GGTWBought in 2027 auction

UP Warriorz

No.PlayerCountryRoleSalary (Rs cr)TeamRetained/Bought in 2027 auction
1Deepti SharmaIndiaAllrounder3.20UPWRetained
2Shikha PandeyIndiaBowler2.40UPWRetained
3Meg LanningAustraliaBatter1.90UPWRetained
4Phoebe LitchfieldAustraliaBatter1.20UPWRetained
5Sophie MolineuxAustraliaAllrounder1.10UPWBought in 2027 auction
6Sophie EcclestoneEnglandBowler0.85UPWRetained
7Harleen DeolIndiaBatter0.50UPWRetained
8Kranti GaudIndiaBowler0.50UPWRetained
9Pratika RawalIndiaBatter0.50UPWRetained
10Asha Sobhana JoyIndiaBowler0.30UPWBought in 2027 auction
11Grace HarrisAustraliaAllrounder0.30UPWBought in 2027 auction
12Sneh RanaIndiaAllrounder0.30UPWBought in 2027 auction
13Sushma VermaIndiaWK-Batter0.30UPWBought in 2027 auction
14Kathryn BryceScotlandAllrounder0.10UPWBought in 2027 auction
15Manali DakshiniIndiaAllrounder0.10UPWBought in 2027 auction
16Sahana PawarIndiaAllrounder0.10UPWBought in 2027 auction
17Shipra GiriIndiaWK-Batter0.10UPWRetained
18Simran ShaikhIndiaBatter0.10UPWRetained
 

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First Published: Oct 29 2026 | 10:00 AM IST