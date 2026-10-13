WPL 2027: Mumbai Indians complete first-ever trade to sign Tara Norris

Mumbai Indians (MI) have completed their first-ever player trade in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) history, as they rope in United States left-arm seamer Tara Norris from UP Warriorz (UPW) at her existing fee of Rs 10 lakh ahead of the 2027 season.

The 28-year-old becomes part of the two-time champions’ squad after previously representing Delhi Capitals in the inaugural WPL season in 2023. Norris made history during that campaign by becoming the first bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the competition.

Norris’s arrival also gives MI the option of fielding five overseas players in their playing XI, as players from Associate nations are exempt from the usual four overseas-player limit.

Tara Norris joins Mumbai Indians at existing fee

The WPL confirmed that Norris would move to Mumbai Indians for the same Rs 10 lakh fee at which UP Warriorz had signed her ahead of the 2026 season.

The left-arm seamer was previously part of the Delhi Capitals squad during the inaugural WPL season. She became the first player from an Associate nation to be picked at the WPL auction before making her mark on the field in 2023.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy: Here's why Arunachal Pradesh forfeited their game vs Nagaland Norris has represented the United States in five women’s one-day internationals (WODIs) and 17 women’s T20 internationals (WT20Is). She made her international debut for the USA in 2021.

Norris’ WPL record

Norris announced herself in the inaugural WPL season with a five-wicket haul against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Brabourne Stadium. She returned figures of 5 for 29, dismissing Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight and Richa Ghosh, among others.

UP Warriorz signed Norris ahead of the 2025 season, but she subsequently withdrew to represent the USA in the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier.

Earlier in 2026, Norris represented MI London in the women’s Hundred. She took four wickets in six appearances, maintaining an economy rate of 7.83.

At Mumbai Indians, Norris will reunite with head coach Luke Williams. She was part of Southern Brave in the 2021 edition of the Hundred, when Williams served as an assistant coach to Charlotte Edwards.

MI complete overseas quota ahead of WPL 2027 auction

Norris’ signing completes Mumbai Indians’ overseas quota for the upcoming season. The franchise already has overseas players Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey and Shabnim Ismail among its retained squad members, with Norris eligible to play as an additional overseas player because she represents an Associate nation.

MI have retained 11 players ahead of the auction, including captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Rahila Firdous and Vaishnavi Sharma.

The franchise released six players: G Kamalini, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth, Kranthi Reddy, Poonam Khemnar and Triveni Vasistha.

Mumbai Indians will enter the WPL 2027 auction with a purse of Rs 90 lakh and six slots to fill. The auction is scheduled to take place in Kochi on October 28.

WPL 2027 schedule and auction details

The fifth edition of the Women’s Premier League will be held from January 14 to February 7, 2027, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced.

The player retention deadline was set for September 28, with the five participating franchises required to finalise their retained players before the auction.

The BCCI has yet to announce the host cities for the tournament. The WPL began in 2023 and will feature the same five franchises in its fifth season.

Mumbai Indians have won two WPL titles in four seasons and will look to add to their trophy tally in 2027.