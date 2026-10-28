WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Molineux joins UPW for Rs 1.1cr; Navgire to DC for Rs 75 lakh

The player auction for the Indian women's franchise-based cricket league, the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027, is underway, at the Grand Hyatt Kochi in Kerala. The five franchises will look to strengthen their squads ahead of the fifth edition of the tournament, which is scheduled to begin on January 14, 2027.

A total of 146 players have been shortlisted for the mini-auction, with 27 slots available across the five teams. The auction pool comprises 119 Indian players and 27 overseas players, including England batter Sophia Dunkley and Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux, who have the highest base price of ₹50 lakh each.

Indian batters G. Kamalini and Kiran Navgire, along with Australian players Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen, are among the players listed in the ₹40 lakh base-price bracket. The pool also features six players from Associate Nations.

The five franchises have a combined remaining purse of ₹8.15 crore. UP Warriorz have the largest budget at ₹3.75 crore, while defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the other teams will aim to make strategic additions to their squads.

WPL 2027 auction: Remaining purse and available slots of all five teams

Team Remaining purse (Rs crore) Available slots Overseas slots available UP Warriorz 2.05 5 1 Gujarat Giants 0.55 1 0 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1.15 5 2 Delhi Capitals 0.35 4 1 Mumbai Indians 0.9 6 0

Player Country Team Price (RS in Crore) C/U Sophie Molineux Australia UP Warriorz 1.1 Capped Kiran Navgire India Delhi Capitals 0.75 Capped G Kamalini India Gujarat Giants 0.4 Capped Orla Prendergast Ireland Gujarat Giants 0.3 Capped Grace Harris Australia UP Warriorz 0.3 Capped Sneh Rana India UP Warriorz 0.3 Capped

WPL 2027 auction: Start time

The live action of the WPL 2027 players' auction will begin at 5:30 pm IST on Wednesday, October 28.

WPL 2027 auction: Live telecast

The live telecast of the WPL 2027 players' auction will be available on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.

WPL 2027 auction: Live streaming

The live streaming of the WPL 2027 players' auction will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.

Check all the live updates of the WPL 2027 players' auction in Kochi here