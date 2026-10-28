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Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Molineux joins UPW for Rs 1.1cr; Navgire to DC for Rs 75 lakh

WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Molineux joins UPW for Rs 1.1cr; Navgire to DC for Rs 75 lakh

A total of 27 open slots are up for grabs in the WPL 2027 players' auction, with seven of those slots reserved for overseas players

WPL 2027 auction live updates

WPL 2027 auction live updates

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi

The player auction for the Indian women's franchise-based cricket league, the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027, is underway, at the Grand Hyatt Kochi in Kerala. The five franchises will look to strengthen their squads ahead of the fifth edition of the tournament, which is scheduled to begin on January 14, 2027.
 
A total of 146 players have been shortlisted for the mini-auction, with 27 slots available across the five teams. The auction pool comprises 119 Indian players and 27 overseas players, including England batter Sophia Dunkley and Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux, who have the highest base price of ₹50 lakh each.
 
Indian batters G. Kamalini and Kiran Navgire, along with Australian players Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen, are among the players listed in the ₹40 lakh base-price bracket. The pool also features six players from Associate Nations.
 
The five franchises have a combined remaining purse of ₹8.15 crore. UP Warriorz have the largest budget at ₹3.75 crore, while defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the other teams will aim to make strategic additions to their squads.
 
WPL 2027 auction: Remaining purse and available slots of all five teams
 
TeamRemaining purse (Rs crore)Available slotsOverseas slots available
UP Warriorz2.0551
Gujarat Giants0.5510
Royal Challengers Bengaluru1.1552
Delhi Capitals0.3541
Mumbai Indians0.960
 WPL 2027 auction: Players sold so far 
PlayerCountryTeamPrice (RS in Crore)C/U
Sophie MolineuxAustraliaUP Warriorz1.1Capped
Kiran NavgireIndiaDelhi Capitals0.75Capped
G KamaliniIndiaGujarat Giants0.4Capped
Orla PrendergastIrelandGujarat Giants0.3Capped
Grace HarrisAustraliaUP Warriorz0.3Capped
Sneh RanaIndiaUP Warriorz0.3Capped
 
WPL 2027 auction: Start time
 
The live action of the WPL 2027 players' auction will begin at 5:30 pm IST on Wednesday, October 28.
 
WPL 2027 auction: Live telecast
 
The live telecast of the WPL 2027 players' auction will be available on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.
 
WPL 2027 auction: Live streaming
 
The live streaming of the WPL 2027 players' auction will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.
 
Check all the live updates of the WPL 2027 players' auction in Kochi here
6:06 PM

WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Sushma Verma to UP

UP Warrirorz continues their bidding run as they sign Sushma Verma for Rs 30 lakh.
6:05 PM

WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Uma Chetry unsold

Capped wicketkeeper set is now underway as Uma Chetry goes unsold.
5:56 PM

WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Players sold so far

Player Country Team Price (RS in Crore) C/U
Sophie Molineux Australia UP Warriorz 1.1 Capped
Kiran Navgire India Delhi Capitals 0.75 Capped
G Kamalini India Gujarat Giants 0.4 Capped
Orla Prendergast Ireland Gujarat Giants 0.3 Capped
Grace Harris Australia UP Warriorz 0.3 Capped
Sneh Rana India UP Warriorz 0.3 Capped

5:56 PM

WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: UP with another big buy

UP Warriorz with a steal buy acquires the services of Aussie all-rounder Grace Harris for just Rs 30 lakh.
5:52 PM

WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Sneh Rana to UP

Sneh Rana joins UP Warriorz for Rs 30 lakh.
5:51 PM

WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Orla Prendergast to GG

Ireland's Orla Prendergast joins Gujarat for Rs 30 lakh.
5:50 PM

WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Sophie Molineux to UP

Aussie all-rounder Sophie Molineux joins UP Warriorz for Rs 1.1 cr.
5:46 PM

WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: G Kamalini goes to Gujarat

G Kamalini joins Gujarat Giants for WPL 2027 for Rs 40 lakh.
5:45 PM

WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Kiran joins DC

India's Kiran Navgire becomes first player to be sold as she joins DC for Rs 75 lakh.
5:43 PM

WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Another one goes usold

Ayushi Soni also goes unsold first four names in the auction is unsold.
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Topics : Women's Premier League Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Cricket News T20 cricket

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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 4:30 PM IST