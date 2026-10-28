WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Molineux joins UPW for Rs 1.1cr; Navgire to DC for Rs 75 lakh
A total of 27 open slots are up for grabs in the WPL 2027 players' auction, with seven of those slots reserved for overseas players
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The player auction for the Indian women's franchise-based cricket league, the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027, is underway, at the Grand Hyatt Kochi in Kerala. The five franchises will look to strengthen their squads ahead of the fifth edition of the tournament, which is scheduled to begin on January 14, 2027.
A total of 146 players have been shortlisted for the mini-auction, with 27 slots available across the five teams. The auction pool comprises 119 Indian players and 27 overseas players, including England batter Sophia Dunkley and Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux, who have the highest base price of ₹50 lakh each.
Indian batters G. Kamalini and Kiran Navgire, along with Australian players Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen, are among the players listed in the ₹40 lakh base-price bracket. The pool also features six players from Associate Nations.
The five franchises have a combined remaining purse of ₹8.15 crore. UP Warriorz have the largest budget at ₹3.75 crore, while defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the other teams will aim to make strategic additions to their squads.
WPL 2027 auction: Remaining purse and available slots of all five teams
|Team
|Remaining purse (Rs crore)
|Available slots
|Overseas slots available
|UP Warriorz
|2.05
|5
|1
|Gujarat Giants
|0.55
|1
|0
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|1.15
|5
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|0.35
|4
|1
|Mumbai Indians
|0.9
|6
|0
|Player
|Country
|Team
|Price (RS in Crore)
|C/U
|Sophie Molineux
|Australia
|UP Warriorz
|1.1
|Capped
|Kiran Navgire
|India
|Delhi Capitals
|0.75
|Capped
|G Kamalini
|India
|Gujarat Giants
|0.4
|Capped
|Orla Prendergast
|Ireland
|Gujarat Giants
|0.3
|Capped
|Grace Harris
|Australia
|UP Warriorz
|0.3
|Capped
|Sneh Rana
|India
|UP Warriorz
|0.3
|Capped
WPL 2027 auction: Start time
The live action of the WPL 2027 players' auction will begin at 5:30 pm IST on Wednesday, October 28.
WPL 2027 auction: Live telecast
The live telecast of the WPL 2027 players' auction will be available on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.
WPL 2027 auction: Live streaming
The live streaming of the WPL 2027 players' auction will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.
Check all the live updates of the WPL 2027 players' auction in Kochi here
6:06 PM
WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Sushma Verma to UP
UP Warrirorz continues their bidding run as they sign Sushma Verma for Rs 30 lakh.
6:05 PM
WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Uma Chetry unsold
Capped wicketkeeper set is now underway as Uma Chetry goes unsold.
5:56 PM
WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Players sold so far
|Player
|Country
|Team
|Price (RS in Crore)
|C/U
|Sophie Molineux
|Australia
|UP Warriorz
|1.1
|Capped
|Kiran Navgire
|India
|Delhi Capitals
|0.75
|Capped
|G Kamalini
|India
|Gujarat Giants
|0.4
|Capped
|Orla Prendergast
|Ireland
|Gujarat Giants
|0.3
|Capped
|Grace Harris
|Australia
|UP Warriorz
|0.3
|Capped
|Sneh Rana
|India
|UP Warriorz
|0.3
|Capped
5:56 PM
WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: UP with another big buy
UP Warriorz with a steal buy acquires the services of Aussie all-rounder Grace Harris for just Rs 30 lakh.
5:52 PM
WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Sneh Rana to UP
Sneh Rana joins UP Warriorz for Rs 30 lakh.
5:51 PM
WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Orla Prendergast to GG
Ireland's Orla Prendergast joins Gujarat for Rs 30 lakh.
5:50 PM
WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Sophie Molineux to UP
Aussie all-rounder Sophie Molineux joins UP Warriorz for Rs 1.1 cr.
5:46 PM
WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: G Kamalini goes to Gujarat
G Kamalini joins Gujarat Giants for WPL 2027 for Rs 40 lakh.
5:45 PM
WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Kiran joins DC
India's Kiran Navgire becomes first player to be sold as she joins DC for Rs 75 lakh.
5:43 PM
WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Another one goes usold
Ayushi Soni also goes unsold first four names in the auction is unsold.
Topics : Women's Premier League Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Cricket News T20 cricket
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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 4:30 PM IST