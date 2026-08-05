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Home / Cricket / News / Zaheer Khan takes co-owner role with Jaffna Kings in Lanka Premier League

Zaheer Khan takes co-owner role with Jaffna Kings in Lanka Premier League

The Stockholm-based global sports ownership group Anchor Sports AB completed the acquisition of the Kings, and has officially rebranded the team as Anchor Jaffna Kings

Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

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Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan on Tuesday became the co-owner of four-time champions Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The Stockholm-based global sports ownership group Anchor Sports AB completed the acquisition of the Kings, and has officially rebranded the team as Anchor Jaffna Kings.

Zaheer joins Anchor Sports owner Nagendra Siddoutam as co-owner as the group continues to expand its presence in global franchise cricket.

The Kings are the current table toppers with 11 points from eight matches.

Welcoming the new ownership, Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of Innovative Production Group (IPG), the official rights holder of the Lanka Premier League, said: "We welcome Anchor Sports on board and to the LPL family as they take over the iconic Jaffna franchise. We are confident that Anchors Sports will build on this remarkable legacy, bringing fresh vision and energy to the franchise."  Sri Lanka Cricket had terminated the franchise agreement with Sports Commune, the owner of the Kings.

 

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The ownership change was necessitated after former India U19 cricketer Manjot Kalra, one of the co-owners of the side, was arrested by the Sri Lanka Sports Investigation Unit last week on charges of fixing.

Zaheer Khan, the new co-owner of Kings, said: "I've always admired the calibre, innovation and variety of bowling talent that comes out of Sri Lanka, it's a country I've visited, competed in, and hold very fond memories of.

"To now be part of Sri Lankan cricket as an owner is something I'm genuinely thrilled about, and I can't wait to get started with the Anchor Jaffna Kings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Cricket News

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:28 AM IST