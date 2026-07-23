ZIM vs IND: Sooryavanshi becomes youngest batter to score maiden T20I fifty

Youngest players to score T20I fifties Rank Player Team Opponent Venue Year Age at maiden T20I fifty 1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Zimbabwe Harare 2026 15 years, 118 days 2 Louis Bruce Gibraltar Malta Albergaria 2021 16 years, 56 days 3 Kavin Chaddha Indonesia Sweden Bali 2026 16 years, 76 days 4 Alusine Turay Sierra Leone Ghana Benoni 2023 16 years, 89 days 5 Tenjin Rabgey Bhutan China Kuala Lumpur 2023 16 years, 118 days

Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his name into the record books with a breathtaking maiden T20I half-century for India against Zimbabwe in Harare on Wednesday.The young opener raced to his fifty in just 18 deliveries, smashing four boundaries and four sixes in a fearless display of strokeplay. His whirlwind knock made him the youngest player in international cricket history to score a T20I fifty,underlining his immense potential on the biggest stage. Sooryavanshi's aggressive approach gave India early momentum and marked another significant milestone in what promises to be a bright international career.