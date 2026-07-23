ZIM vs IND: Sooryavanshi becomes youngest batter to score maiden T20I fifty
Sooryavanshi's knock made him the youngest player in international cricket history to score a T20I fifty,
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
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Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his name into the record books with a breathtaking maiden T20I half-century for India against Zimbabwe in Harare on Wednesday. The young opener raced to his fifty in just 18 deliveries, smashing four boundaries and four sixes in a fearless display of strokeplay. His whirlwind knock made him the youngest player in international cricket history to score a T20I fifty,
|Youngest players to score T20I fifties
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|Venue
|Year
|Age at maiden T20I fifty
|1
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|India
|Zimbabwe
|Harare
|2026
|15 years, 118 days
|2
|Louis Bruce
|Gibraltar
|Malta
|Albergaria
|2021
|16 years, 56 days
|3
|Kavin Chaddha
|Indonesia
|Sweden
|Bali
|2026
|16 years, 76 days
|4
|Alusine Turay
|Sierra Leone
|Ghana
|Benoni
|2023
|16 years, 89 days
|5
|Tenjin Rabgey
|Bhutan
|China
|Kuala Lumpur
|2023
|16 years, 118 days
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Topics : India cricket team
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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 7:18 PM IST