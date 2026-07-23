Zimbabwe vs India Live streaming: Where to watch 1st T20 live today?

Zimbabwe and India face off in the opening T20I of their three-match series tonight, at the Harare Sports Club. Both teams enter the contest looking to make a positive start, albeit under contrasting circumstances. India skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night

The hosts head into the series after a mixed run in recent weeks. Zimbabwe impressed by clinching a 2-1 victory over Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series on home soil, showcasing their ability to challenge higher-ranked opponents. However, they were unable to carry that momentum into the shortest format, suffering a 2-1 defeat in the ensuing T20I series against the same opposition. Led by the experienced Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe will be eager to bounce back and capitalize on familiar conditions. The Chevrons have often proved difficult to beat in Harare and will be confident of testing the visitors.

India, meanwhile, arrive with plenty to prove. Following the conclusion of the IPL, Shreyas Iyer took over the captaincy from Suryakumar Yadav, but results have not gone in the team's favour. The Men in Blue endured consecutive T20I series defeats against Ireland and England, extending their winless streak in the format to seven matches. Despite being the most successful side in T20 World Cup history with three titles, India have struggled to find consistency in recent outings.

ALSO READ: India vs Zimbabwe T20 series 2026: Schedule, IST timings, live streaming The visitors will view the Zimbabwe series as an opportunity to reset and regain confidence ahead of a busy international calendar. A convincing victory in the series opener would not only end their disappointing run but also provide momentum under Iyer's leadership. With Zimbabwe aiming for another upset and India desperate to return to winning ways, the opening encounter promises to be an intriguing contest.

Zimbabwe vs India 1st T20I live toss time, telecast and streaming details

When will the Zimbabwe vs India 1st T20I be played?

The first T20I between Zimbabwe and India will be played on Thursday, July 23.

When will the toss for the Zimbabwe vs India 1st T20I take place?

The toss for the first T20I between Zimbabwe and India will take place at 4:00 pm IST.

At what time will the Zimbabwe vs India 1st T20I start?

The first T20I between Zimbabwe and India will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Where will the Zimbabwe vs India 1st T20I be played?

The first T20I between Zimbabwe and India will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Where will the live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs India 1st T20I be available in India?

The live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs India 1st T20I will be available on Zee's Unite8 Sports Network in India.

Where will the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs India 1st T20I be available in India?

The live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs India 1st T20I will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.