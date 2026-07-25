Zimbabwe vs India Live streaming: Where to watch 2nd T20 live today?
FanCode will stream the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I match through its app and website
BS Web Team New Delhi
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Buoyed by their first victory under new captain Shreyas Iyer, India will be looking to seal the three-match T20I series as they take on Zimbabwe in the second match at the Harare Sports Club today.
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ZIM vs IND 2nd T20I: Broadcasting details
|Country/Region
|TV Telecast
|Live Streaming
|India
|Unite8 Sports Network, DD Sports (DD Free Dish)
|FanCode
|Zimbabwe
|Sporty TV
|Sporty TV
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|Sporty TV
|Sporty TV
|United Kingdom
|—
|Hotstar UK
|Canada
|—
|Hotstar
|Singapore
|—
|Hotstar
|Bangladesh
|T Sports
|FanCode
|Pakistan
|—
|TapMad
|Sri Lanka
|—
|FanCode
|Nepal
|—
|FanCode
|Australia
|—
|Kayo Sports
Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I live toss time, telecast and streaming details
When will the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I be played?
The second T20I between Zimbabwe and India will be played on Saturday, July 25.
When will the toss for the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I take place?
The toss for the second T20I between Zimbabwe and India will take place at 4 pm IST.
At what time will the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I start?
The second T20I between Zimbabwe and India will begin at 4:30 pm IST.
Where will the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I be played?
The second T20I between Zimbabwe and India will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.
Where will the live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I be available in India?
The live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I will be available on Zee's Unite8 Sports Network in India.
Where will the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I be available in India?
The live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 3:31 PM IST