Zimbabwe vs India Live streaming: Where to watch 2nd T20 live today?

Buoyed by their first victory under new captain Shreyas Iyer, India will be looking to seal the three-match T20I series as they take on Zimbabwe in the second match at the Harare Sports Club today.

The coin flip of the match went in Zimbabwe's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Sikandar Raza (ZIM): We want to bowl first. Surface is a lot better today and it may not be that spicy. Hopefully our seamers can make early inroads. Same side. Shreyas Iyer (IND): We were going to bat first. It looks a bit different. It is not that tacky as the first game. Let's make sure it is a belter to bat on. We just pass on the message to stay in the present, it is essential to stay in the moment and play to the best of our abilities. Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I playing 11: Zimbabwe playing 11: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani India playing 11: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav

ZIM vs IND 2nd T20I: Broadcasting details

Country/Region TV Telecast Live Streaming India Unite8 Sports Network, DD Sports (DD Free Dish) FanCode Zimbabwe Sporty TV Sporty TV Sub-Saharan Africa Sporty TV Sporty TV United Kingdom — Hotstar UK Canada — Hotstar Singapore — Hotstar Bangladesh T Sports FanCode Pakistan — TapMad Sri Lanka — FanCode Nepal — FanCode Australia — Kayo Sports

Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I live toss time, telecast and streaming details

When will the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I be played?

The second T20I between Zimbabwe and India will be played on Saturday, July 25.

When will the toss for the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I take place?

The toss for the second T20I between Zimbabwe and India will take place at 4 pm IST.

At what time will the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I start?

The second T20I between Zimbabwe and India will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Where will the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I be played?

The second T20I between Zimbabwe and India will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Where will the live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I be available in India?

The live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I will be available on Zee's Unite8 Sports Network in India.

Where will the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I be available in India?

The live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.