close
Sensex (0.34%)
65855.85 + 224.28
Nifty (0.31%)
19606.50 + 60.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.50%)
5921.95 + 29.50
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
40180.10 + 134.10
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
44328.80 + 115.45
Heatmap

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Physical recovery of dengue patients varies and it normally takes around 7-10 days to be up and match-ready

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 10:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian batsman Shubman Gill has tested positive for dengue and is likely to miss the opening match of the World Cup 2023. India is scheduled to face Australia in Chennai on Sunday. This news exacerbates the Indian team's concerns, as Gill has been in good form recently.

In Gill's absence, Ishan Kishan could potentially open the innings.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

"Shubman has had a high fever since landing in Chennai. His tests are underway, and further tests will be conducted on Friday to determine his participation in the opening match," a source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

The physical recovery time for dengue patients varies, but it normally takes around 7 to 10 days to be match-ready.

In 20 One Day Internationals (ODIs) this year, Gill has scored 1,230 runs at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate just above 105. He has notched up five centuries and five half-centuries this year, with a highest score of 208.

Notably, the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup commenced on Thursday, with New Zealand defeating the defending champions, England, by nine wickets in Ahmedabad.

Also Read

BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray

BCCI sets Rs 350 crore as base price for Team India sponsorship rights

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

Cricket World Cup 2023: Team-wise schedule, 10 teams squad, match timings

Cricket World Cup 2023: England full schedule, squad, timings, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs NED Playing 11 live match time streaming

ICC World Cup 2023: Key takeaways from ENG vs NZ match in Ahmedabad

Hosts responsible for our cricketers security at CWC 2023 says, Pakistan FO

CWC 2023: Ashwin trains intensely, hints of his inclusion in IND playing 11

CWC 2023: Fantastic to see Devon and Rachin bat amazingly says, Tom Latham


Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here

"Let's not jump the gun. If it's a normal viral fever, he could play on antibiotics, but the final decision rests with the medical team," the source also told PTI.

India vs Australia: Check Full Squads Here

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.
Topics : Shubman Gill ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Indian Cricket Dengue BS Web Reports Cricket sports ICC World Cup cricket world cup

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon