- This MP election a battle between royals, people: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Muslims in Ayodhya are 'terrified' ahead of Dharam Sabha: AIMPLB's Jilani
- ED summons ex-union minister & TDP MP Y S Chowdary in bank loan fraud case
- Cops make second arrest in Amritsar grenade attack case, recover pistols
- Be cautious while clicking selfies on Signature Bridge, appeals Kejriwal
- Feisty Manipuri Mary Kom wins historic sixth World Championships gold
- French NGO files complaint against Dassault, seeks clarification on Rafale
- 940 dams, barrages threaten Ganga's rejuvenation, restricting its flow
- 25 people, including children killed as bus plunges into canal in Karnataka
- Facebook to train five million people with digital media skills by 2021
Current Affairs News
COLUMNISTS
BJP's janus-headed stand on LGBTQ
Karan Thapar
The Modi government's position on Section 377 reveals its pusillanimity and confused thinking
POLITICS
Uddhav Thackeray visits Ayodhya, adds volume to Ram temple call
Uddhav Thackeray ups ante for Ram temple in his maiden Ayodhya visit
PM Modi blasts Congress for dragging his mother into petty politics
Our future 'won't hinge' on the fate of Ram temple, say youth in Ayodhya
NATIONAL
NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese Foreign Minister hold border talks in Sichuan
Doval and Wang are the designated special representatives for border talks between India and China
News digest: Black money, Bajaj Qute, Rajasthan polls, IL&FS mess, and more
Sitharaman protests reporter's 'sarcastic' question on surgical strike
EDITORIAL COMMENT
-
Gauri Lankesh killing: SIT names Sanatan Sanstha in additional charge sheet
The charge sheet stated that a network within Sanatan Sanstha targeted Lankesh for no personal reasons
Delhi air quality still in 'very poor' category, likely to worsen further
Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad too recorded 'very poor' overall air quality
FEATURES
Gujarat's deadly cocktail: Rising unemployment, crime & dirty politics
The influx of migrants from the Hindi heartland desperate for jobs has given rise to a dangerous excuse for targeted violence
Branding Ayushman Bharat HWCs: a perfect blend of unity in diversity
Why India has little to cheer about with a change of guard in Maldives
SPORTS
Djokovic beats Federer in Paris Masters thriller, a win away from 5th title
In their 47th career head-to-head on Saturday, Serbian wins 2 sets to one, improves record to 25-22. meets unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov in ...
Sunil Chhetri scores a brace to equal Messi's record, wins India the match
French Open: Simona Halep lifts first Grand Slam after thrilling fightback