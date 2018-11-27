By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Current Affairs News
COLUMNISTS
BJP's janus-headed stand on LGBTQ
Karan Thapar
The Modi government's position on Section 377 reveals its pusillanimity and confused thinking
POLITICS
Be restrained, set an example with your conduct: Manmohan tells Modi
He said Modi should not demand respect but should command respect of people as prime minister
BJP govt saved Rs 900 bn laundered during UPA regime, says PM Modi
PM Modi to campaign in Telangana on Tuesday, address two election rallies» More
NATIONAL
-
OTT platforms not subject to fresh norms, not comparable to telcos: Forum
Telcos have got four special rights and privileges which are not available to OTTs
-
78,000 paramilitary personnel mobilised ahead of assembly polls in 5 states
-
Prosecute govt officials for not acting on Delhi's pollution cases, says SC» More
EDITORIAL COMMENT
-
US deals a small blow to Paris climate change agreement before key meeting
Country gets reference to financial obligations of developed country scrubbed from a critical UN report.
-
I assure 26/11 attacks perpetrators will be brought to justice: PM Modi
India looking for opportunity to bring 26/11 perpetrators to justice: Modi
FEATURES
-
Gujarat's deadly cocktail: Rising unemployment, crime & dirty politics
The influx of migrants from the Hindi heartland desperate for jobs has given rise to a dangerous excuse for targeted violence
-
Branding Ayushman Bharat HWCs: a perfect blend of unity in diversity
-
Why India has little to cheer about with a change of guard in Maldives» More
SPORTS
-
Djokovic beats Federer in Paris Masters thriller, a win away from 5th title
In their 47th career head-to-head on Saturday, Serbian wins 2 sets to one, improves record to 25-22. meets unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov in ...
-
Sunil Chhetri scores a brace to equal Messi's record, wins India the match
-
French Open: Simona Halep lifts first Grand Slam after thrilling fightback» More